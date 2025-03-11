Unhealthy foods to avoid for breakfast if trying to loose weight

When trying to lose weight, many people focus on what they should eat but forget that avoiding unhealthy foods is just as important.



Some common Kenyan breakfast choices may seem harmless, but they are packed with empty calories, unhealthy fats, and excessive sugar, all of which slow down weight loss.



If you’re serious about shedding excess weight, here are five popular breakfast meals you should stop eating.

Mandazi and sweetened tea

Mandazi is a popular breakfast option in Kenya, but it’s one of the worst choices for weight loss. These deep-fried treats are made with refined flour, sugar, and unhealthy oils, making them high in calories but low in essential nutrients.



The situation gets worse when they are paired with tea that has added sugar, increasing the calorie count even further.

Mandazi contributes to weight gain because it is made from refined carbohydrates, which digest quickly and cause blood sugar spikes. This leads to hunger soon after eating, making you crave more food.



Additionally, the deep frying process adds excessive fat, which promotes fat storage in the body.

Bread and margarine

Bread is a common breakfast staple, but it does more harm than good, especially for those trying to lose weight. Made from wheat flour, it lacks fibre, leading to rapid digestion and blood sugar spikes. This causes hunger shortly after eating, increasing the likelihood of overeating.

Adding margarine makes it even worse. Many margarine brands contain unhealthy fats, which contribute to weight gain.

Smokies, sausages and chapati

A quick breakfast of smokies, sausages and chapati is a favourite for many Kenyans, but it is one of the worst choices for weight loss.



Sausages and smokies are highly processed meats filled with unhealthy fats and preservatives. Chapati on the other hand is made from refined flour with little fibre—the meal becomes a high-calorie, low-nutrient disaster.

Processed meats like smokies have been linked to weight gain and other health issues due to their high sodium and unhealthy fat content. Chapati on the other hand, contributes to fat storage and poor digestion.

Packaged breakfast cereals

Many people assume that breakfast cereals are a healthy choice, but most packaged cereals are loaded with hidden sugars and artificial additives. Popular options like cornflakes and cocoa-flavoured cereals are highly processed and lack essential nutrients.

These cereals cause blood sugar spikes, leading to energy crashes and increased cravings later in the day. They are also low in fibre and protein, meaning they won’t keep you full for long.

Cakes, doughnuts, and biscuits

While cakes, doughnuts, and biscuits may seem like a tasty and convenient breakfast option, they are some of the worst choices for anyone trying to lose weight.



These pastries are made primarily from refined flour, sugar, and unhealthy fats, making them high in calories but low in essential nutrients like fibre and protein.

One major problem with these foods is their high sugar content, which causes a rapid spike in blood sugar levels. This gives you a quick burst of energy, but soon after, your blood sugar crashes, leaving you feeling tired, sluggish, and hungry again.

Healthier breakfast alternatives

If you're looking to lose weight, consider replacing unhealthy breakfast options with these healthier alternatives:

Wholegrain bread with avocado or peanut butter instead of white bread with margarine – provides fibre and healthy fats to keep you full longer.

Boiled sweet potatoes or arrowroots instead of mandazi and chapati – rich in complex carbohydrates and essential nutrients for sustained energy.

Scrambled or boiled eggs with vegetables instead of smokies and sausages – offers high-quality protein without unhealthy fats and additives.

Oatmeal with nuts and fruits instead of sugary cereals – naturally sweet, packed with fibre, and helps stabilise blood sugar levels.