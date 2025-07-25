As the chill settles in, many people find themselves drinking less water than during warmer months, despite the body’s ongoing need for hydration.

Reduced thirst, cold air and dry indoor heating,are habits that can all conspire to leave most people quietly dehydrated.

It is important to note that staying hydrated in the cold is just as critical as in hotter days, to help reduce affecting skin health, immune strength, energy levels and overall wellness.

How to stay hydrated during cold season

As the cold season often brings a shift towards warm, cosy routines, it becomes easy to overlook the body’s need to drink water.

Without the obvious signals like sweating or intense heat, many people underestimate how much water they actually need.

Remember the total fluid requirement varies by person, depending on weight and activity. Yet dehydration can still creep in causing fatigue, dry skin, frequent headaches, or even a drop in immunity.

Recognising these hidden risks is the first step toward building better hydration habits. Being intentional about your fluid intake can go a long way in supporting your overall health during colder months.

A general guideline is around 2–3 litres or 8–12 cups a day, but adjusting intake based on body signals and routine will make all the difference.

1. Take warm drinks throughout the day

While an ice-cold glass may feel uninviting on chilly days, warm beverages offer both comfort and hydration.

Sipping on warm water , herbal teas, or even spiced infusions like lemon and ginger not only keeps you hydrated but also helps maintain your body temperature.

Warm drinks will keep you hydrated

Warm liquids can also soothe the digestive system and support circulation, particularly helpful in colder weather when the body works harder to stay warm.

Drinks such as caffeine-free teas, light soups, or hot water with lemon and honey make it easier to consume fluids consistently throughout the day without feeling chilled.

Carrying a thermos or insulated bottle can help ensure you always have a warm option on hand, whether you are at work, commuting, or relaxing at home.

2. Set reminders, monitor your intake to stay consistent.

In cooler months, the body’s natural thirst response tends to decline, making it easy to forget to drink enough water or how often to.

Setting regular reminders either on your phone or smartwatch can help you stay on track, especially during busy days or just keep forgetting.

Monitor your water intake

There are also mobile apps designed specifically to log and monitor your water intake, offering gentle prompts and tracking one’s progress throughout the day.

Some people find it helpful to use time-marked water bottles, which visually guide them to sip throughout the day.

Whether digital or visual, these tools can build accountability and turn hydration into a steady, achievable habit.

3. Eat your water by choosing hydrating foods

Hydration does not come exclusively from drinking water, what you eat also plays a vital role in ensuring you stay hydrated.

Many fruits and vegetables such as oranges, cucumbers, tomatoes, celery and spinach contain more than 90% water and contribute significantly to daily intake.

Fruits and Vegetables to keep you hydrated

Soups and broths also provide fluids, especially in colder weather, while offering warmth and nutritional value. Foods like yoghurt or porridge can contribute to your hydration needs while keeping you satisfied.

Making hydrating foods a regular part of your diet supports digestion , keeps energy levels steady, and helps your body absorb fluids more effectively.

4. Always keep a reusable water bottle within reach.

Visibility encourages sipping. Whether at your desk, on the move, or relaxing at home, having a refillable bottle within arm’s reach serves as a constant visual cue to drink more water.

Reusable water bottle

This simple strategy removes the guesswork from hydration and helps you stay consistent throughout the day. Opt for an insulated water bottle as it keeps your drink at the desired temperature for hours.

Reaching for water becomes second nature when it’s always nearby, turning an intentional act into an automatic habit that supports steady hydration throughout the day.

Over time, this passive but powerful approach can dramatically increase your daily water intake without requiring extra effort.

5. Limit dehydrating drinks like caffeine and alcohol

Both alcohol and caffeine act as mild diuretics, meaning they can cause the body to lose more fluids than it takes in by increasing urine output.

On colder days, when your natural thirst cues are often weaker, this dehydrating effect can easily go unnoticed and lead to a gradual decline in hydration levels.

A lot of alcohol causes dehydration

Be especially mindful if you consume multiple cups of tea or coffee throughout the day, as is common during chilly weather.

While it is not necessary to cut these drinks out completely, it can be wise to moderate your intake. Aim to limit how often you reach for caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, and make it a habit to follow each one with an extra glass of water.