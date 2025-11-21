'Dining with Italy' exhibition launches in Nairobi celebrating 100 years of taste

Nairobi has added another cultural milestone to its growing résumé after hosting the first African exhibition of historic Italian menus at the Nairobi National Museum.

The event marked the opening of the tenth edition of the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World, a global celebration themed 'Dining with Italy: 100 Years of Taste and Innovation.'

The rare display showcased 50 meticulously preserved menus spanning Italy’s post-unification era, the Monarchy period and the modern Republic.

Curated by the Biblioteca e Museo della Cucina 'Garum' and Menu Associati, the collection offered a culinary timeline of ingredient evolution, regional identity and shifts in cultural expression.

Ambassador-designate of Italy to Kenya, Vincenzo Del Monaco, who presided over the event, underscored the deeper significance of the exhibition.

He observed that the heritage on display mirrored the values the two countries share.

Italian cooking is rooted in history yet open to the future. Its recognition on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List is long overdue.

Alongside dignitaries from Kenya’s cultural, political and tourism sectors, the night also featured the unveiling of a sculptural table by Maestro Tommaso Cascella, created in collaboration with Kenyan artisans.

His work, titled 'Arch, Bridge, Scale, Rainbow of Peace and Work,' was presented as a symbol of cultural exchange between Italy and Kenya.

Positioning Nairobi as East Africa’s culinary–cultural capital

The decision to debut such a high-profile culinary exhibition in Nairobi carries quiet implications for Kenya’s fast-evolving global image.

In recent years, the capital has hosted more international cultural, artistic and gastronomic events than any other city in East Africa, from Michelin-level pop-ups to international wine festivals and cross-cultural food showcases.

For the tourism sector, this moment is particularly strategic. Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Rebecca Miano, who served as Chief Guest, highlighted how culinary diplomacy fits into Kenya’s broader vision.

“Our two countries share a long-standing partnership in cultural exchange, agriculture, food innovation, sustainability and tourism development,” she said.

She added that Kenya’s own agricultural treasures, coffee, tea, macadamia and sisal, could anchor immersive agro-tourism circuits just as Italian wine routes do.

“This exhibition reminds us that we can elevate our global profile by building premium cultural and agro-tourism experiences grounded in our heritage,” she noted.