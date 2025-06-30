Kenyans are flocking to Dubai for tax free salaries: How much it costs to live & work

When you ask most Kenyans where they dream of moving for a better life, one city tops the list again and again: Dubai.

Famous for its gleaming skyscrapers, tax-free salaries, and the promise of a luxurious lifestyle, Dubai has become a powerful magnet for thousands of Kenyans in search of opportunity.

Official data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggests more than 50,000 Kenyans currently live and work in the UAE, with Dubai hosting the majority of them.

From TikTok to WhatsApp, stories of instant wealth and fancy cars fuel the dream of migration, painting Dubai as a place where success is just a flight away.

Dubai

But what is the reality behind these shimmering images? What does it actually cost to live, work, and build a future in this desert megacity?

In this article, we’ll explore;

The opportunities (and the traps) of getting a job in Dubai

The cost of living in Dubai

Building a community and finding friends in Dubai

Whether, in the end, the dream is worth the risk

If you are a Kenyan or any African, thinking of moving to Dubai , read this carefully. It might just save you from heartbreak or inspire you to chase your goals with the right preparation.

How to Find a Job in Dubai as a Kenyan

Securing a job in Dubai depends on several factors: your skills, your network, and sometimes, just a bit of luck.

1. Using Connections

In many success stories, a sibling, friend, or colleague already working in Dubai provides that first introduction. For example, one Kenyan who spoke to the Dubai Nomad landed an interview within 24 hours of arriving because a relative connected them to a recruiter.

“For me, it was surprisingly easy. My sister knew someone at a company, so I had an interview the day after I landed, on September 14th, 2023. I received my acceptance letter just two or three days later. In my line of work, it seems relatively straightforward to find employment if you have the right qualifications,” the expat said.

A person in Dubai

2. Industry Variations

Qualified professionals in finance, sales, hospitality, and healthcare often find opportunities more easily than unskilled workers. For construction or domestic work, the experience can be far more challenging.

You are likely to encounter challenges in proving the authenticity and equivalency of your academic qualifications, as many employers or licensing bodies abroad require validated documentation to ensure they meet the country’s standards.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs plays a crucial role in facilitating this process , ensuring that Kenyan academic credentials are acknowledged internationally , thereby enhancing the employability of Kenyan citizens.

3. Visas and Sponsorship

Many employers sponsor visas directly. However, job-seekers should be cautious about so-called “agents” promising guaranteed jobs.

Countless Kenyans have been scammed by agents , only to arrive in Dubai and discover they had no job at all.

Tips for Success

Apply directly to reputable companies online

Leverage LinkedIn and verified recruitment sites

Have enough money to support yourself during your search (for at least 3 months)

Never hand your passport to a stranger or pay cash up front to unknown agents

Construction workers in Dubai

The True Cost of Living and Working in Dubai

For many Kenyan expats, the moment of truth comes when they realise just how expensive Dubai really is.

While the city’s tax-free salaries look attractive on paper , the reality of day-to-day living can be an overwhelming shock.

1. Housing and Food

Take housing, for example. Renting even a modest one-bedroom apartment in a decent neighbourhood can easily cost between 2,000 and 5,000 Dirhams per month, that’s Sh70,000 to Sh175,000.

Sharing accommodation is common, with multiple people squeezed into apartments to save money. Many people rent bed spaces to save on accommodation.

In Dubai, the term “bed space” refers to a shared accommodation arrangement where a person rents only a bed within a larger shared room or apartment, rather than an entire room or flat.

It is a popular and budget-friendly housing solution, especially among low- to middle-income expatriates and migrant workers.

Then there’s food. According to the expat, cooking food could be more expensive than eating out.

Eating out is also far more common than cooking at home because fresh groceries and ingredients are incredibly expensive. For example, a McDonald’s meal might cost 15 Dirhams (Sh527), while a cabbage could be 70 Dirhams (Sh2,400), plus 5 Dirhams (Sh175) for onions, it adds up quickly.

Food from a Dubai restaurant

2. Transport

Transport, too, is a surprise for many Kenyans used to walkable neighbourhoods or matatus . In Dubai, a car is almost essential and while fuel is cheap, paying for taxis or ride-shares every day quickly adds up.

Some typical monthly expenses (average):

✅ Rent: 2,000–5,000 Dirhams

✅ Groceries (for two): 1,000 Dirhams

✅ Transport/fuel: 1,000 Dirhams

✅ Utilities, phone, internet: 500–1,000 Dirhams

✅ Entertainment, dining, emergencies: 1,000–2,000 Dirhams

That means even a “comfortable but not lavish” life could easily require a monthly income of 10,000–15,000 Dirhams (approx. Sh350,000 – Sh527,000).

“If you constantly convert back to Kenyan Shillings, you’ll get high blood pressure! Dubai is a very expensive city, so expect things to be two or three times more costly than in Nairobi, even for fine dining,” she said

For higher-paid professionals and entrepreneurs, the math is easier, since housing allowances and bigger salaries give them breathing space.

But for the average Kenyan, making Dubai work means tough budgeting and often sacrificing comfort in exchange for the promise of a better future.

Building a Community and Finding Friends in Dubai

One of the less obvious challenges Kenyans and other Africans face in Dubai is social isolation.

While Dubai is a vibrant, multicultural hub, its fast-paced, transactional culture can make it hard to build deep connections, especially for newcomers.

Unlike Nairobi, where neighbours might spontaneously greet you or invite you for tea, in Dubai many people keep to themselves.

Even in an apartment block with dozens of residents, it’s common not to know your neighbours at all.

“When Africans meet each other here, there’s always an immediate excitement, a feeling of home. We tend to interconnect over time. You might know one Kenyan who’s been here a while, and they’ll know three others, and it branches out like that,” the expat stated.

Kenyans at a forum learning about Dubai

How do Kenyans in Dubai build a community?

Leveraging personal connections: Friends and family already in Dubai often act as your first social lifeline.

Joining professional or church groups: Many professions have Kenyan WhatsApp or Telegram groups, and churches also offer an informal network of support.

Using apps: Several Kenyans use friendship-matching apps to find like-minded people.

Word of mouth: Kenyans abroad tend to build micro-communities through introduction which can grow organically.

Is the Dubai Dream Worth It?

For many Kenyans, Dubai remains a land of opportunity and a place where hard work can transform lives, careers can flourish, and dreams of financial success can come true.

There are thousands of success stories that prove it is possible to build a solid life there.

But beyond the glamorous social media posts and tax-free salaries lies a far more complicated picture.

Dubai can be unforgiving: the high cost of living, cultural and professional adjustments, social isolation, and the potential for scams or exploitative work conditions all present very real challenges.

If you plan to move to Dubai , go with your eyes open. Do thorough research, prepare financially, protect yourself from fraudsters, and build your support network before you leave.

Above all, remember that your mental health, dignity, and safety are more important than any shiny promise.