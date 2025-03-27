Profile of controversial TikToker Rish Kamunge - Fraud allegations, ties to Kanyari

Rish Kamunge is a Kenyan content creator, entrepreneur, and gospel singer whose name has recently been thrust into the limelight following allegations of running a fraudulent overseas job agency.



While she has been a familiar face on TikTok and other social media platforms, little was known about her beyond her flashy lifestyle and business ventures—until now.

Kamunge built her brand on social media by sharing travel content, business tips, and overseas job opportunities. She has a presence on TikTok and Instagram, where she posts job vacancies and glimpses of her personal life.



Her online influence extends to YouTube, where she operates a channel called Know My Story.



Launched in 2021, the channel aimed to inspire and motivate audiences by sharing stories of success, struggle, and ambition. However, the platform has remained relatively inactive, with only 13 videos and limited viewership.

The rise and fall of Trust Pin Verified Agency Ltd

One of Kamunge’s most significant business ventures was Trust Pin Verified Agency Ltd, a travel and recruitment agency that promised Kenyan job seekers opportunities abroad, particularly in Mauritius.



The agency attracted job seekers through her social media promotions, where she showcased successful applicants who had allegedly secured work through her company.

However, cracks in the agency’s credibility began to show when victims came forward with claims that they had paid Ksh 200,000 for job placements, only to find that the promised employment did not exist.



The situation escalated on March 26, 2025, when frustrated victims stormed her office, dragging her to the police station. She is currently under investigation, with Nairobi Central Sub-County Commander Stephen Okal urging victims to come forward.

Kamunge’s lawyer has since stated that she is willing to refund those who paid and did not secure jobs, attributing the situation to a 'misrepresentation' by the agency.

A controversial personal life

Beyond business, Kamunge has often found herself at the centre of controversy, particularly concerning her relationship with the infamous preacher Pastor Victor Kanyari.



Social media users have speculated about their close ties, with some alleging that the two were romantically involved. However, Kamunge has publicly denied these claims, maintaining that their relationship is purely platonic.

A gospel and mugithi singer