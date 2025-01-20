Dangerous effects of giving your child tea every morning

Many of us start our days with a comforting cup of tea or coffee, a ritual that signals the start of a busy day.

But what if your children adopt the same habit? While it may seem harmless to share a cup of tea with your little ones, this could be a dangerous practice. Tea, especially in excess, can be harmful to children.

Why tea is bad for children

1. Caffeine content

The primary reason tea isn’t suitable for children is its caffeine content. Caffeine is a stimulant that affects the nervous system.

In adults, caffeine helps with alertness and focus, but children and adults function differently, which is why caffeine can have a negative impact on children’s health.

How caffeine affects children’s health

Ngala Mwendwa, 'Dr Reign' a pediatrician in Nairobi, sheds light on the impact of caffeine on children.

According to Dr Reign, if your child struggles with sleep or has hyperactive behaviour, giving them tea is not advisable.

Tea consumption may worsen these problems, and it could even lead to dependency. If they do not get their daily cup of tea, they may start complaining of headaches due to withdrawal symptoms.

This thing of giving tea to kids every morning might not be the best thing to do becasue our kenyan tea contains quite a bit of caffein. Something between 40-60 mg per cup. The problem with caffeine and growing children is if your child is alreday having trouble sleeping, then you might want to avoid giving your child tea, whether it's mixed with milk or not.

Other side effects of of caffeine in children include:

Restlessness: Caffeine can make children overly active, leading to difficulty staying still or focusing.

Disrupted sleep: Because caffeine is a stimulant, it can interfere with children’s sleep patterns, causing them to have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep through the night.

Increased heart rate: High caffeine consumption can cause a faster heart rate in children, which can be concerning for their overall health.

2. Tea & iron absorption

Tea contains tannins, compounds that interfere with the absorption of iron from plant-based foods.

Iron is essential for healthy growth and development in children. It plays a vital role in oxygen transportation within the body and helps prevent anaemia, which is a common issue in young children.

For children who are already struggling with iron deficiency or anaemia, drinking excessive tea can worsen the situation. By hindering the body’s ability to absorb iron, it could prevent children from getting the nutrients they need to grow strong and healthy.

3. Risk of dehydration

Tea also has a mild diuretic effect, which means it can increase urination. This can contribute to dehydration in children, especially if they are not consuming enough water throughout the day.

Children are more susceptible to dehydration, which can lead to a range of health issues, including headaches, dizziness, and lethargy.

It’s important for children to stay hydrated, and the best way to do this is by encouraging them to drink water.

Healthier alternatives to tea for children

While tea holds a cherished place in many households, it’s essential to recognise that young children should wait a little longer before joining in on the tea-time tradition.

Parents should focus on providing their children with the nutrients they need through a balanced diet and ensure they are staying hydrated with water and other healthy drinks.

If you’re looking for ways to boost your child’s nutrition, consider giving them natural fruit juices, smoothies, milk, hibiscus tea, rooibos tea & green tea, which are all caffeine free.