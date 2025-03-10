Driving habits to keep you off Nairobi garages during the rainy season

Nairobi's rainy season brings with it a unique set of challenges for motorists. Potholes deepen, roads flood, visibility decreases, and accidents become more frequent.



For car owners, this period often means unexpected visits to garages for costly repairs that could have been avoided with better driving habits. To help you navigate the city safely and keep your car in good condition, here are some essential driving practices to adopt during the rainy season.

Avoid potholes at all costs

One of the most crucial habits is avoiding potholes at all costs. The heavy rains worsen Nairobi’s already pothole-riddled roads, turning them into potential traps for unsuspecting drivers.



Hitting a deep pothole can damage your tyres, suspension system, or even misalign your wheels.



To avoid this, drive slowly, especially in areas known for poor road conditions, keep a safe distance from the car ahead to spot potholes early, and if unavoidable, slow down before hitting a pothole instead of braking suddenly, which can worsen the impact.

Reduce speed and maintain a safe distance

Reducing speed and maintaining a safe distance is another key practice. Wet roads reduce traction, making it easier to skid. Driving at high speeds increases the chances of hydroplaning (losing grip on wet roads), which can lead to accidents.



To prevent this, reduce your speed when roads are wet, maintain at least a three-second gap between you and the car ahead to allow enough reaction time, and use gentle braking and acceleration to maintain control of your vehicle.

Check and maintain your tyres

Checking and maintaining your tyres is essential during the rainy season. Tyres are your first line of defence against slippery roads. Worn-out tyres with low tread depth increase the risk of skidding and losing control.



Ensure that your tyre treads are deep enough (at least 3mm) for better grip, your tyres are properly inflated according to the manufacturer’s recommendation, and you rotate your tyres regularly to ensure even wear and tear.

Be cautious around flooded roads

Caution should be exercised around flooded roads, as flash floods are common in Nairobi during heavy rains, making many roads impassable.



Driving through floodwaters can cause engine damage, especially if water enters the air intake. To avoid getting stranded, avoid driving through water unless you are sure it’s shallow.



If you must cross a flooded section, drive slowly to prevent water from splashing into the engine. Pay attention to other vehicles; if small cars struggle to pass, it’s best to turn around and find an alternative route.

Ensure your wipers and lights are functioning properly

Ensuring that your wipers and lights are functioning properly is another critical safety measure. Visibility is significantly reduced during heavy rain, making functional wipers and lights essential.



Regularly check that your wiper blades are in good condition and replace them if they leave streaks.



Your headlights, brake lights, and indicators should be working to ensure other drivers can see you clearly. Use dipped headlights (not high beams) in the rain to avoid blinding oncoming drivers.

Avoid sudden braking

Avoiding sudden braking is also important. Abrupt braking on wet roads can cause your car to skid, leading to loss of control. Instead, apply brakes gently and progressively to avoid sudden stops.



If your car has an anti-lock braking system (ABS), trust it to prevent wheel lockup. If you start skidding, steer in the direction you want to go and avoid panic braking.

Service your car regularly

Regular servicing of your car is crucial in preventing breakdowns, especially during the rainy season.



Some key areas to check include the brake system to ensure your brake pads and fluids are in good condition, the battery since cold weather can affect battery performance, and engine oil and coolant to ensure your fluids are topped up to prevent overheating.

Watch out for reckless drivers

Lastly, watch out for reckless drivers. Not all drivers exercise caution during the rainy season. Some still overspeed, tailgate, or make sudden lane changes.

