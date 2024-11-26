KEBS updates rules for importing vehicles, issues december deadline

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has announced significant changes to the importation of second-hand vehicles, set to take effect on January 1, 2025.

According to a notice released on November 26, 2024, only Right-Hand Drive (RHD) vehicles that were first registered from January 1, 2018, onwards will be permitted entry into the country.

This directive aims to enforce an eight-year age limit on imported used vehicles, aligning with the Kenya Standard Code for Inspection of Road Vehicles (KS 1515:2000) to enhance road safety and vehicle quality in Kenya.

Importers have been warned that any vehicles registered in 2017 or earlier must arrive in Kenya by December 31, 2024, to avoid rejection at the port.

Vehicles failing to meet this deadline will not be compliant with the new regulations and will be turned away at the importer’s expense.

This change is part of a broader strategy by KEBS to reduce the influx of older, potentially unsafe vehicles into the Kenyan market.

In addition to the age restrictions, KEBS has mandated that all imported vehicles from countries with a KEBS-approved inspection agency must be accompanied by a Certificate of Roadworthiness (CoR).

This requirement applies to vehicles coming from nations such as Japan, the United Kingdom, and South Africa.

The CoR must be issued by authorized inspection services contracted by KEBS, ensuring that all incoming vehicles meet established safety and environmental standards.

The new regulations reflect KEBS's commitment to improving vehicle safety on Kenyan roads and are expected to impact the pricing of second-hand cars significantly.

As importers rush to comply with these new rules, consumers may face higher costs due to increased demand for newer vehicles.

KEBS officials have emphasized that adherence to these guidelines is crucial for all stakeholders involved in vehicle importation, including returning residents and diplomatic staff.