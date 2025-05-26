On Wednesday, May 28 2025, Nairobi will witness a spectacle like never before.

For the first time in Kenya’s history, a dazzling drone light show will grace the skies, painting luminous stories during the grand opening of The Purple Tower, a trailblazing green tech marvel along Mombasa Road.

Imagine hundreds of synchronised drones, each fitted with vivid LED lights, soaring through the air, choreographed to the rhythm of innovation and creativity.

They’ll sketch glowing patterns, animate different shapes and illuminate the night with breathtaking brilliance. This will be a show like no other.

The newly constructed Purple Tower is a bold symbol of sustainable urban development. With its tagline, “Purple is the New Green,” the building embodies an architectural shift toward eco-conscious living.

Developers say it’s built to reduce energy use by 27 percent, cut water consumption by 41 percent and achieve a 33 percent savings in embodied material energy, making it one of the greenest buildings in East Africa.

This double debut—the launch of an architectural masterpiece and the unveiling of Kenya’s first drone show—signals Nairobi’s entry into the league of global cities pushing the envelope in both entertainment and sustainability.

So Nairobians, mark your calendars. What usually dazzles the skies of Dubai is coming straight to your doorstep. Gather your friends, bring your cameras and come witness this historic moment under the stars.

The colour is purple. Don’t miss the night when Nairobi lights up like never before.