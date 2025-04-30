Kikuyu Love Sessions announces official media partnership with Pulse Live Kenya

Kikuyu Love Sessions (KLS), a vibrant creative platform championing new-school Gikuyu music and art, is proud to announce an official media partnership with Pulse Live Kenya, one of the country’s leading youth-focused digital media houses.

Through this partnership, Pulse Live Kenya will serve as the official media partner for two upcoming KLS editions: KLS – Mothers and Melodies, a heartfelt celebration of motherhood through music, and KLS – More Than Friends Edition, a musical showcase exploring the blurred lines between love, and friendship.

Kikuyu Love Sessions is more than just a music platform — it’s a space where love, wellness, and positivity take center stage.



This partnership marks a significant step in amplifying that mission, bringing powerful stories and performances to wider audiences.

“We are thrilled to partner with Pulse Live Kenya,” said Allan G, Founder and Creative Director of KLS.

Their commitment to spotlighting youth culture aligns perfectly with our mission to nurture a bold, expressive space for emerging Kikuyu artists. Together, we’re taking these stories to even greater heights.

As part of the partnership, Pulse Live Kenya will provide extensive pre- and post-event coverage, artist interviews, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and on-the-ground storytelling, giving audiences a front-row seat to the magic of KLS.