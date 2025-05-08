Mothers and melodies: Crafting harmonies rooted in love and legacy

This Mother’s Day, Kikuyu Love Sessions (KLS) invites you to celebrate the symphony of motherhood at Mothers and Melodies, a distinctive event that blends cultural heritage, music, and heartfelt tributes into an unforgettable experience.

A Cultural Serenade to Mothers

Think of it as a/n homage to mothers, the often-unsung heroines of our lives. The event is designed to take you through a heartfelt journey into the essence of motherhood through music that speaks of love, resilience, and the unbreakable bond between generations.

With specially curated tunes inspired by Kikuyu traditions, paired with modern creative flair. A celebration of love at its purest form.

What Makes Mothers and Melodies Special?

This is a first of its kind Mother’s Day celebration, a unique experience rooted in culture, community, and connection. Imagine:

Soul-Stirring Performances: The artist lineup is guaranteed to tug at your heartstrings and celebrate the beauty of motherhood through song and dance from different genres.

Njoki Karu, Muringi Matheri, Steve Rogers, Kamau Karongo, Mimmo K, Samuel Ng’ang’a and Timo GK

Tributes to Young Mothers and Legacy Keepers: A special moment for families to honour mothers who have passed, and uplift the journey of young mothers navigating their own symphonies.

A Love-Filled Playlist: Designed to celebrate mothers across generations, blending traditional Kikuyu sounds, gospel, country music and contemporary beats that resonate with today’s audience.

Why It’s More Than Music

At its core, Mothers and Melodies reflects the mission of Kikuyu Love Sessions: to preserve and celebrate Kikuyu heritage while fostering a sense of love, wellness and positivity.

A mother embodies these three pillars and passes them on to her generations. Through music, this event honours their role and ensures their legacy isn’t just remembered; it is lived, felt and carried forward in every beat.

Join Us for an Unforgettable Time!

Mark your calendar for Sunday, May 11th 2025 from 12 Noon at Thayu Farm, Tigoni. Be part of the movement to honour mothers, past and present, and to remind us all of the power of love, rooted in our cultural legacy.

Get your tickets now at kikuyulovesessions.hustlesasa.shop , and follow Kikuyu Love Sessions on Instagram for exclusive updates, sneak peeks, and inspirational content leading up to the event.

Ticket Tiers

Individual Ticket: Ksh 2000

Ticket for 2: Ksh 3500