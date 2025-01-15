Nairobi’s oldest sport has become the hottest social scene [PHOTOS]

Polo, once regarded as a niche sport in Nairobi, is steadily growing into a vibrant date in the social calendar, and not just for equestrian enthusiasts, but also for Nairobi’s social crowd.

For a long time, not many people would wake up and decide to go attend a polo tournament. Unless you’re already a part of that world, where you could be remissed for thinking a statement like “Valentino played well today,” was in reference to a person, and not a horse.

For me, it started casually, with a work opportunity to cover the Davis Cup happening last weekend. So, I went, intrigued by the promise of a good time.

First Impression

The Nairobi Polo Club was alive when I arrived. There was a hum of excitement, the kind that builds when people dress to impress but still want to look like they just threw something on. Kenyans love to make things look effortless by saying “Nikujaribu tu.”

The crowd was a fascinating mix. There were the polo purists, perched at the edges of their seats, eyes glued to the field, whispering about handicaps and strategies.

Then there were the social butterflies, dressed in bold prints, airy linen, and wide-brimmed hats, flitting from one table to another, exchanging laughter and banter.

The ponies, sleek and powerful, were a spectacle in themselves. Their coats gleamed under the sun, every muscle moving with precision as they galloped across the field.

While the game itself commands respect, the social aspect of polo in Nairobi is equally magnetic.

The Crowd

The Nairobi Polo Club has become a meeting point for locals and visitors alike, blending the heritage of one of the world’s oldest sports with the vibrant energy of Nairobi’s social scene.

I found a spot at one of the sitting areas where Ekena, a UK-based real estate expert vacationing in Kenya was nursing a cocktail with a fiery kick.

He had just been to Diani, he told me, where the beaches had been warm and welcoming.

Now in Nairobi before heading to South Africa and back to the UK, he had heard about the polo event and decided to swing by.

“I am here for the vibe,” he said succinctly.

I asked about his choice of cocktail, which had a generous sprinkle of chilli around the rim.

“I like things with a bit of a kick,” he said, grinning. It seemed fitting, his love for the spice mirrored his adventurous spirit.

As the day wore on, the crowd grew livelier, and new conversations sparked around the tables.

A little later, two ladies joined the table. Susan, a self-proclaimed polo enthusiast, was animated as she explained the game to her friend, Njeri who was experiencing it for the first time.

Their banter turned lively, touching on everything from weekend plans to their latest escapades and everything in between.

Toward the end of the day, I struck up a conversation with Harvey, a gentleman from Amsterdam. It was his third visit to Kenya, and he had nothing but praise for the people. “It’s the warmth,” he said, “Kenyans make you feel like you belong.”

He was a polo fan, so for him, the event was a double delight; good company and a game he loved.

As he sipped on his drink, he told me he was heading back to the Netherlands the next day but hoped to return soon.

The sound of hooves pounding against the turf was almost hypnotic, a rhythm that seemed to draw everyone’s attention back to the game, no matter how lively the off-field conversations became.

Amidst all this, there was a game to report on.

At the end of the day, Tusker Malt’s team , led by Omwakwe Arungah and Phylippa Gulden, put up a spirited fight but fell 6-3½ to Veuve Clicquot.

Mark Ocitti, the Kenya Breweries Limited Managing Director, handed out trophies with the kind of charm you’d expect from someone who knows how to work a crowd.

Polo season officially kicks off

The January polo season had officially begun, and if the Davis Cup was anything to go by, it was going to be a stylish, lively affair for the rest of the season.

As I left the Nairobi Polo Club, the game still echoed in my ears, but it wasn’t the horses or the mallets that lingered in my memory. It was the people, their stories, their laughter, and the way they made the day feel less like a sporting event and more like a celebration.

Polo may still be about the sport for some, but for many, it’s becoming something else entirely: a place to connect, to unwind, and to soak in the vibe.