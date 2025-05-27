Factors That Could Hinder Your Weight Gain Journey

The journey to gaining weight may be hard for some but much easier to others. If you are looking to put on some weight, there are a few simple ways to keep in mind in order to achieve that in a healthy way.

However there are certain factors that often make it harder or slow down the entire process. It is therefore important for one to consult a specialist before starting the journey.

Medical conditions

There are certain underlying medical conditions that could affect one's ability to gain weight. Issues such as a bad appetite or chronic indigestion issues could be an obstacle.

Rate of metabolism

A faster metabolism will ensure one's body is able to burn calories much quicker and thus bad news if you are aiming to gain weight. A slow metabolism is better as it helps the body to store any excess foods to facilitate the whole process.

Genetics

A major factor that makes it hard to gain weight is genetics. When one is naturally predisposed to a leaner body, it is much harder to put on weight. A nutritionist may recommend certain food to ensure a smooth process.

Fitness level

While it is important to maintain an active fitness life, excessive levels of fitness or energetic lifestyle in general will make it difficult for one to gain weight as the body will burn more calories than usual.

Poor eating routines

If one has inconsistent eating habits, this will mean they are consuming less amounts of food than usual or unnecessary meals. A frequent eater is more likely to put on a lot of weight due to a high level of energy maintenance.

Weight gaining diet primarily focuses on a high calorie intake and sufficient nutrients to allow healthy growth and development.

Here's what you should do in order to gain weight

Boost your protein

Ensuring that you are choosing foods rich in proteins as this is vital to gaining weight. Such foods include; all types of lean meat, eggs, dairy and plant based options like beans.

Take a lot of calories

This basically means that there should be an increase in calories and that may range from an upward of 400 calories or according to the advisory of the specialist.

Taking sufficient nutrients

Such foods include whole grains, fish, nuts seeds and avocados to ensure a healthy weight gaining process.

Consume healthy fats

Fats are the easiest way to gain weight for anyone. Foods that contain such healthy fats include all types of nuts and olive oil

Planned meals and snacking

Specialists will always advise one to have a proper meal plan as well as frequent snacking to ensure a visible weight gain. Eat small and eat often to pack up a lot of calories.

Low intake of processed foods and sugary drinks

Sugary drinks and a lot of processed foods will always facilitate unnecessary and unhealthy weight gain. It is therefore advised to avoid those all together.