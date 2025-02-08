We knew that Leonard had been unwell for about three weeks. I travelled to Nairobi to help take care of him and watch over him. He would improve at times and then deteriorate again. But when he seemed to be getting better on Monday this week, I decided to return to Mombasa to attend to my duties. On Thursday evening, we received news that he was feeling unwell again while still in the hospital. Then this morning, at around 9 am, we got a call from Nairobi informing us that our brother had passed away.