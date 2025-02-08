The family of the late veteran broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela has opened up on what caused his death, cherished memories, his final days alive and values that defined the life of the legendary journalist.
In a media interview given on the day that the veteran broadcaster died, Donald Mbotela, the deceased’s younger sibling shared that the veteran broadcaster had been battling pneumonia and low blood pressure.
He had pneumonia and low blood pressure. The doctors also said that his age contributed to his death because he was 85 years old.
Leonard Mambo Mbotela's final days alive
Donald added that he spent last week taking care of the veteran broadcaster and left on Monday this week to return to Mombasa when his condition had improved, only for the family to receive news of his death a few days later.
We knew that Leonard had been unwell for about three weeks. I travelled to Nairobi to help take care of him and watch over him. He would improve at times and then deteriorate again. But when he seemed to be getting better on Monday this week, I decided to return to Mombasa to attend to my duties. On Thursday evening, we received news that he was feeling unwell again while still in the hospital. Then this morning, at around 9 am, we got a call from Nairobi informing us that our brother had passed away.
News of his death struck hard as the family had hopes that Leonard would recover, noting that his condition had improved.
We did not expect him to leave us. It was a shock because we thought he was recovering, only for his condition to worsen and take him from us.
Values cherished by the veteran broadcaster
He remembered the media icon as a man who valued integrity, discipline and hard work, explaining that these values inspired his “Jee Huu Ni Ungwana?” radio program.
The same values shaped his career and saw him rise to the helm of the industry while also mentoring younger journalists.
I remember my brother as someone who valued discipline very much. Even when we were young, he always taught us to be disciplined. He never liked seeing people misbehave or mistreat others. That is why he created the program “Jee Huu Ni Ungwana?” It was born from that principle. If he saw someone doing something wrong, he would call them out, correct them, or advise them. If you went to him with a problem, he would guide you, and by the time you left, you would feel completely at peace.
Leonard Mambo Mbotela's love for journalism
Donald recounted that Leonard fell in love with journalism from a young age and would pretend to be anchoring news with a book held like a microphone.
Since childhood, he used to take books and pretend it was a microphone; he would anchor the news with it. He was used to that habit, and the teachers would beat him up, but Leonard would still go on. He did not want anything else apart from journalism.
He was a charismatic and jovial person who spread positive energy and joy wherever he was.
Leonard Mambo Mbotela passed on at the age of 85, with President William Ruto leading Kenyans from all walks of life in mourning the veteran broadcaster.