How Ruto, media personalities have eulogised Leonard Mambo Mbotela

Kenya is mourning the loss of legendary broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela, who passed away at the age of 85.

His daughter-in-law, Anne Mbotela, confirmed the sad news, revealing that he had been unwell for some time and took his final breath at around 9:30 am on Friday.

Mbotela was a household name in Kenyan media, best known for his iconic radio and television programme 'Je Huu ni Ungwana?'



His contributions to the industry shaped the careers of many and left a lasting legacy in the country's broadcasting landscape.

Tributes pour in for Mbotela

Following the announcement of his passing, media personalities and public figures took to social media to pay tribute to the veteran journalist.

President William Ruto expressed his condolences, acknowledging Mbotela’s immense contribution to Kenyan broadcasting.

We are heartbroken by the death of veteran broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela. He was a gifted and powerful broadcaster whose alluring voice dominated our airwaves with his first-class football commentaries and the signature programme ‘Je, Huu Ni Ungwana?’

Tom Japanni: ‘A legend has fallen’

Former Standard Group Head of Radio, Tom Japanni, expressed his deep sorrow, remembering Mbotela as a mentor and a national treasure.

A legend has fallen! Leonard Mambo Mbotela was many things to many people. To me, he was a father figure, mentor, radio guru, national treasure, musician, and above all, a friend who encouraged me every step of the way.

Japanni fondly recalled their time together, praising Mbotela's support and enthusiasm for new styles of radio broadcasting.

Yet Mambo Mbotela was my number one enthusiast. He encouraged me to do with radio what they couldn't do at the state-controlled KBC. I will always love him for it.

He also highlighted Mbotela’s musical talent, noting that he often performed under the stage name Ibrahim Juma at Nairobi West’s Club Vybro.

Massawe Japanni: ‘I celebrate him’

Radio presenter Massawe Japanni remembered hosting Mbotela on her show and was honoured to have had the opportunity to engage with the broadcasting legend.

I celebrate him! Was honoured to host him on my show. THE LEGEND LEONARD MAMBO MBOTELA has rested.

Fridah Mwaka: ‘Inauma’

NTV news anchor Fridah Mwaka expressed her grief through a heartfelt message in Swahili.

Inauma😭😭😭😭 Babu, ulituheshimisha sisi wajukuu wako.

Maina Kageni: ‘Lost for Words’

Popular radio presenter Maina Kageni described Mbotela as a mentor and a master storyteller whose advice and laughter were unmatched.

Lost for words!!! He was a mentor, a pioneer, a leader... a master storyteller, a legend... I always loved listening to him and his spectacular advice.

He recalled one of Mbotela’s favourite stories and mentioned a memorable interview with him on Radio Jambo.

@ghost_mulee and @gidiogidi, do you remember this hilarious interview you did on radio with him? Yaani hii story ya Mburukenge had to be your first question on your interview??!!!! 😂 😂 😂

Jalang’o: ‘A service to the country’

Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, highlighted Mbotela’s contribution not just to the media but also to the community.

Kenya and Lang'ata Constituency in particular mourns Mzee Leonard Mambo Mbotela. Your journey has not just been an inspiration but also a service to the country and humanity.

He further acknowledged Mbotela’s involvement in Lang’ata’s social and welfare programmes.

Churchill: ‘A voice with purpose’

Comedian and media personality Daniel Ndambuki, alias Churchill, paid tribute to Mbotela’s impact on the industry.

As we bid farewell to a legend, we do so with gratitude. Thank you, Mambo Mbotela, for paving the way, for teaching us that words have power, and for proving that a voice when used with purpose can change the world.

He assured that Mbotela’s legacy would endure.

Rest in peace, legend. Your voice may be silent now, but your impact will echo forever.

Bonnie Musambi: ‘Our greatest broadcasting mentor’

Former KBC radio presenter Bonnie Musambi described Mbotela as one of his biggest inspirations in media.

I am extremely saddened to learn the demise of our greatest broadcasting mentor and legend, Mzee Leonard Mambo Mbotela! 'Majayz,' as we used to call him, rested this morning at the age of 85.

He shared a personal memory of their interactions at KBC.

Mambo was among those who welcomed me at KBC in 2007 and said to me, 'You can do it!' His popular programme, Je Huu ni Ungwana, used to air in my Zinga show on Radio Taifa at 9.45 am daily.

A lasting legacy