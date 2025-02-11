Fashion innovation & sustainability shine at Nairobi Fashion Week 2025 [Photos]

As the curtains closed on Nairobi Fashion Week 2025, one thing was clear, fashion was not just about looking good; it was about making a difference.

The Nairobi Fashion Week 2025 once again cemented itself as a leading platform for fashion innovation, spotlighting sustainability and ethical fashion.

Beyond showcasing stunning collections, the event served as a rallying call for change, demonstrating how fashion can be a force for environmental and social impact.

Fashion as a tool for social and environmental change

At the heart of this year’s event was a powerful message: fashion can be both beautiful and responsible.

Designers from across Africa presented collections crafted from upcycled fabrics, plant-based textiles, and eco-friendly dyes, proving that sustainability and style can go hand in hand.

Eva Wambutu, a Kenyan womenswear designer, emphasised the importance of such events in promoting responsible fashion.

Events like these create visibility and spark conversations about sustainability, pushing the industry toward more responsible practices.



Beyond environmental conservation, they emphasise the need for a thriving green industry that supports creativity, business growth, and long-term change.

Transforming lives through ethical fashion

One of the most inspiring brands featured at the event was Afro Wema Wema, a fashion label based in Kibera that integrates sustainability into its core ethos.

The brand’s workshops have become a beacon of hope, empowering local artisans and weavers while reducing fashion waste.

Tatiana Teixeira, founder of Afro Wema Wema, shared her thoughts on the role of fashion in transforming lives.

Events like fashion weeks and industry exhibitions play a crucial role in aligning the industry with sustainability.



They create spaces where brands can showcase eco-conscious innovations, foster collaborations, and educate both consumers and stakeholders about responsible fashion.

Advocating for policy change in the fashion industry

Beyond the runway, Nairobi Fashion Week 2025 also provided a platform for crucial discussions on textile circularity, waste reduction, and policy advocacy.

Experts highlighted the need for stronger regulations that encourage sustainable production and ethical sourcing.

Professor Josphat Idagwa, a textile engineering expert from Moi University, stressed the importance of aligning Kenya’s policies with global sustainability standards.

Kenya’s textile industry holds immense potential to thrive on the global stage, but achieving this requires a seamless integration of national policies with international expectations.

The future of sustainable fashion in Kenya