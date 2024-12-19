After an eye injury ended his career, Ben Lwalo finds success in fashion

Sometimes, blessings and life paths emerge from the most unexpected circumstances. For Ben Lwalo, a Nairobi-based fashion designer and stylist, a career-ending accident in welding became the unlikely catalyst for his rise in the world of fashion.

His journey, marked by resilience and creativity, culminated in designing the outfits for the male hosts of the prestigious Pulse Influencer Awards 2024.

He spoke to Pulse Spotlight team and shared the unexpected way he ended up in fashion.

A twist of fate

Initially trained in welding and babrication, Ben’s early career took a drastic turn following an unfortunate accident.

While grinding during an internship in Eldoret, sparks hit his eye, creating a wound that left him unable to see.

At first, I ignored it, thinking it was a minor issue that would resolve itself. It later became a major problem, and I had to drop my job in welding and fabrication.

With his welding career behind him, Ben found himself at a crossroads. It was during this period of uncertainty that his brother, who owned a fashion shop, offered him a chance to pass time at the store.

This unexpected detour sparked his interest in fashion, revealing a creative passion he had carried since childhood.

Finding purpose in fashion

Ben’s entry into fashion was serendipitous, but his growth in the field has been intentional.

My dream was to become somebody in the fashion industry. It hasn’t been easy, but I am grateful for how far I’ve come.

He began by designing outfits exclusively for women, but his curiosity and desire to address overlooked details led him to venture into men’s fashion.

This industry is all about being creative. I used to notice mistakes in men’s outfits by other designers, so I decided to step in and fill that gap.

Today, Ben prides himself on offering bespoke designs tailored to his clients’ unique characteristics.

Meeting the client is the biggest part. We check a lot of things—height, skin complexion, and more. It’s all about making them look and feel their best.

Designing for the Pulse Influencer Awards

One of Ben’s career highlights was designing the outfits for the male hosts of the Pulse Influencer Awards 2024. The event, held in October, showcased his creativity and innovation.

Through AI, it was very easy for me to come up with the designs. AI helps us stay ahead of time, especially in marketing and fabric selection, although it could render some people jobless.

Ben’s designs seamlessly blended style and functionality, earning admiration from the event’s attendees and hosts alike.

Lessons from the journey

The road to success in fashion has been anything but smooth for Ben. He credits consistency as the key to overcoming challenges.

The biggest lesson I’ve learnt is to be consistent. There will be challenges, but don’t give up because you learn in the process.

Ben also emphasises the importance of selecting the right fabric and getting precise measurements to achieve a flawless fit. His cardinal rules of fashion—quality materials, accurate sizing, and creativity—have set him apart in the competitive industry.

Inspirations and aspirations

Ben draws inspiration from fellow designers, particularly Bolo Bespoke, whose story resonates deeply with him.

Just like me, he came from nothing and worked his way up. I would love to meet him to borrow a few nuggets.

Looking ahead, Ben hopes to expand his influence in the fashion world, building on the success of his designs for high-profile events like the Pulse Influencer Awards.

A thriving industry

Despite its challenges, Ben sees immense potential in the fashion industry.