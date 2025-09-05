The name Giorgio Armani is globally recognised as a symbol of luxury, sophisticated tailoring, and timeless elegance.

For decades, the iconic fashion house was synonymous with its founder, but following his passing, the world now reflects on the legacy of the man who not only designed the clothes but meticulously built a global business empire from scratch.

Birth in Italy

Born in Piacenza, Italy, in 1934, Giorgio Armani’s path to fashion was not direct.

He initially enrolled in medical school before leaving to complete his military service.

Giorgio Armani in 1952, undertaking military service

His entry into the industry began with a role as a window dresser for La Rinascente, a prominent Milan department store, which provided him with valuable commercial experience.

He later honed his skills for years as a designer for the menswear brand Nino Cerruti and as a freelancer.

In 1975, alongside his partner, Sergio Galeotti, Armani took the decisive step of launching his own label.

Giorgio Armani S.p.A. (Società per Azioni, Italian for Joint-stock Company) was founded in Milan, and that same year, he presented his first collection.

Giorgio Armani (right) and Armani Empire co-founder Sergio Galeotti

Armani’s immediate impact came from his revolutionary approach to the suit jacket.

He deconstructed it, removing the traditional rigid lining and padding to create a softer, more fluid, and comfortable garment.

This innovation fundamentally changed the male silhouette and cemented his reputation.

He soon applied these principles of relaxed elegance to womenswear, creating the "power suit" that became a uniform for professional women in the 1980s and beyond.

A model from the 1980s wearing a Giorgio Armani 'Power suit', note the shoulder padding

His preference for neutral, subtle colours, particularly the shade he popularised as "greige" (a mix of grey and beige), became a signature of his understated aesthetic.

A model in a two-piece Giorgio Armani 'greige' suit, a mix of grey and beige

His clothes reached a wider audience after high-profile film and television placements, including Richard Gere’s wardrobe in American Gigolo, which introduced his aesthetic to the United States.

Richard Gere as Julian Kaye in American Gigolo (1980), styled by Giorgio Armani

Sole shareholder

Beyond his creative vision, Armani’s business acumen was central to his brand's success.

Giorgio Armani remained the sole shareholder of his company since its founding

Unlike many of his contemporaries who sold their companies to large conglomerates, Armani retained sole shareholding of his company, giving him complete creative and strategic control until his final days.

This control allowed him to expand the Armani name into a multi-billion dollar lifestyle brand with a carefully structured portfolio.

Armani Exchange, a subsidiary of Giorgio Armani

This includes the main Giorgio Armani line, the younger Emporio Armani, the accessible Armani Exchange (A|X), the EA7 sportswear line, and ventures into cosmetics, fragrances, hotels, and home interiors (Armani/Casa).

Armani in Kenya

While high-fashion runway pieces may seem distant, the Armani brand's influence and products are present in the Kenyan market.

Armani fragrances are staples in department stores, and diffusion lines like Armani Exchange are available in major Nairobi shopping centres, making the brand's aesthetic accessible to a wide audience.

However, there are no official Giorgio Armani flagship stores in Kenya.

The story of Giorgio Armani is one of singular vision. He was a rare figure who excelled as both a groundbreaking creative designer and a shrewd businessman.

His passing marks the end of an era, but his dedicated, hands-on approach ensured that he built a company with a clear identity, becoming a household name and establishing a global benchmark for style.