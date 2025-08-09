Three Kenyan designers will showcase the country’s vibrant fashion brands at the Africa Fashion Week London (AFWL) 2025, making a significant milestone n the growth of Kenya’s fashion industry.

Under the auspices of the British Council, Jamie Bryan Kimani, founder of Sevaria, Sharon Wendo of Epica Jewellery, and Kevin Abwova of Kisero Nairobi will grace the prestigious fashion event that will ran for two straight days on August 9and 10 at Space House, London.

The fashion extravaganza will shine the spotlight at some of Africa’s emerging designers whose creativity and innovation is setting new standards in fashion.

It will also feature a dedicated British Council catwalk presentation that will give merging and established designers a platform to connect with the international markets while also fostering cross-cultural collaboration and business growth.

The trio will take to one of the world’s prestigious runway as part of the British Council UK/Kenya Season 2025.

The initiative is a bilateral cultural programme to celebrate creativity through arts, culture, and education in both countries.

Seven other designers from Uganda, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ghana, and Zimbabwe will also grace the A-list fashion event as part of the initiative which promotes sustainable creative enterprise, economic inclusion, and international connections between Africa and the UK.

Sevaria's journey & inspiration

Kimani founded Sevaria in 2018 and it did not take long before players in the industry noticed his potential in fashion which stood out for boldly challenging gender stereotypes while capturing the depth of his African and religious roots.

3 designers showcasing Kenyan fashion brands at Africa Fashion Week London 2025

Drawing inspiration from his upbringing in Kiserian, his designs borrow heavily from the authentic attires worn by the Maasai and sub-religious groups like the Akorino.

Epica Jewellery & wearable art

Epica on the other hand celebrates the rich African cultures through wearable art with each piece telling an epic story.

Founded in 2018, it is known for authentic creations that reflect the diverse traditions and easily to blend with contemporary fashion with each piece handcrafted to perfection.

Kisero: From a shoe repair shop to a fashion brand

Kevin teamed up with his father Abwova to establish Kisero in 2020, specialising in handcrafted leather bags, shoes and accessories.

From the humble beginnings as a shoe repair workshop, Kisero has grown into a luxury brand with a rich catalogue of accessories that blend the African heritage with elegance.

Meaningful opportunities & collaboration

British Council Kenya Country Director Tom Porter noted that participation at the event highlights the power of bilateral connection in creating meaningful opportunities that can drive meaningful impacts.

The inclusion of our Creative DNA designers in Africa Fashion Week London, as part of the UK/Kenya Season 2025, highlights the strength of cultural collaboration between our two countries.

This bilateral connection creates meaningful opportunities for Kenyan talent to engage globally, gain new perspectives, and build lasting networks. It’s a powerful example of how UK–Kenya partnerships can drive creative and economic impact across borders.

The designers will also get a chance to tour UK retail stockiest that are some of the most luxurious in the world and known to work with reputable fashion brands.