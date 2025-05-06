In pictures: Unforgettable fashion moments from the 2025 Met Gala

ailored Brilliance: Unforgettable Fashion Moments from the 2025 Met Gala



This year’s edition, held at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, paid tribute to Black dandyism and the evolution of menswear.



Co-chaired by Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams, and ASAP Rocky, the Gala invited guests to interpret the “Tailored for You” dress code with both creativity and historical awareness.



What followed was an evening of bold silhouettes, meaningful embroidery, and reimagined tailoring that lit up the red carpet.

Among the standout moments was the grand return of music icon Diana Ross, who hadn’t graced the Met Gala carpet in over two decades.



She arrived in a sparkling silver cape with the names of her children and grandchildren embroidered on the 18-foot train, a regal tribute to her legacy.



Her ensemble was widely praised not only for its craftsmanship but also for the heartfelt statement it made.



Similarly, Rihanna stole the spotlight with a Marc Jacobs outfit that doubled as a personal announcement—she revealed her third pregnancy in a cropped suit jacket, pinstripe skirt with a dramatic bustle, and a wool bustier, all styled with a polka-dot cravat and an oversized hat.

Zendaya leaned into the theme with a modern take on classic menswear, donning a white Louis Vuitton three-piece suit designed by Pharrell himself.



The floppy hat she wore added a touch of vintage flair reminiscent of the zoot suit era, a nod to cultural style icons of the past.



Colman Domingo, one of the night’s co-chairs, also made headlines with a theatrical outfit change that included a royal blue cape and intricately patterned Valentino suit.



His look paid tribute to the late fashion editor André Leon Talley, blending elegance and drama in a way that captured the night’s tone.