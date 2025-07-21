In recent years, an increasing number of men have embraced nail polish, not as a novelty, but as a meaningful form of self-expression, defiance, and style.

As more people feel empowered to adorn their nails unapologetically, the practice continues to dismantle outdated norms and redefine modern masculinity.

However, men’s use of nail polish is not new. In ancient Babylonia, around 3200 BCE, male warriors would paint their nails often in black or green, before heading into battle, with darker colours symbolising higher rank and power.

Similarly, in ancient Egypt, both men and women used henna and natural pigments to colour their nails, with vibrant shades like crimson and ochre signifying wealth, nobility, or royal lineage.

Men applied makeup and painted nails in ancient Egypt

Nail colour, in these ancient civilisations, served not merely as a symbol of beauty or aesthetic preference, but as a powerful marker of one’s social status and even physical strength, reflecting royal lineage, military rank, cultural beliefs about power and masculinity.

Fast forward to the rock‑and‑roll era of the 1970s and ’80s, nail polish re-emerged as a tool of rebellion and identity among male musicians.

Today, across social media, red carpets, sporting arenas and the streets, more men are confidently sporting painted nails, a visual shift that speaks volumes in today’s evolving cultural landscape.

From glossy blacks to pastel blues, minimalist designs to intricate artwork, nail polish has become an unexpected yet powerful form of modern expression.

Why men choose to paint their nails today

This growing trend is not just a fleeting fashion statement, but a reflection of broader societal changes.

As perceptions of masculinity expand and traditional norms are questioned, personal style is increasingly used as a canvas for individuality, freedom and authenticity.

1. As self‑expression and creative identity

For many men, nail polish offers a vivid canvas to express creativity, mood or personal beliefs.

Some treat each nail as a miniature work of art, subtle designs, bold colour choices or meaningful symbols that communicate their personality.

The movement towards gender-fluid aesthetics in fashion and beauty allows men to assert their individuality through manicure choices.

Some men choose colours that reflect their mood or align with specific events, like painting nails in their favourite football team’s colours on game day.

2. A way of challenging gender norms

Manicured nails on men directly confront outdated stereotypes about what constitutes masculinity.

Wearing polish defies traditional gender expectations and aligns with broader cultural conversations around identity and expression.

In many societies, masculinity has long been defined by rigid expectations, stoicism, simplicity, and a narrow set of acceptable behaviours.

By choosing to paint their nails, men are pushing back against those limitations and expanding the definition of what it means to be masculine.

3. For nail health and practical benefits

A coat of polish, especially clear or coloured but minimal can help protect nails from daily wear, splitting or breakage.

For men who may not typically prioritise nail care, using polish can be a subtle way to maintain healthier hands without committing to an elaborate routine.

Clear coats, in particular, offer a neat and polished look while reinforcing the nail surface against everyday strain.

Some men who work with their hands or use keyboards find polish offers strength and resilience, while doubling as a simple grooming ritual.

It can also disguise imperfections and help deter nail-biting habits, making it functional as well as aesthetic.

4. To boost mood and confidence

Many men describe the experience of painting their nails as a moment of calm in an otherwise chaotic day, an act that allows them to slow down and reconnect with themselves.

Applying nail polish can be a confidence enhancer and even a self-worth ritual. The act of painting one’s own nails is often meditative, calming and empowering.

Furthermore, trends like ‘red nail theory’ claim that nail colours influence mood and perception red for power, blue for serenity, black for sophistication, so choosing a colour is sometimes tied to intention or manifestation.

Beyond the colour itself, the process can be just as empowering as the final result. Whether it is taking time to sit still and apply polish with care, or walking into a room knowing their nails reflect their mood or mindset.

5. To embrace fashion and personal stories

Today, personal style is about more than just looking good, it is about feeling free to be yourself. And for many men, painted nails are one way of doing exactly that.

From tribute designs to colour choices that carry emotional weight, painted nails can serve as a visual reminder of meaningful connections or life experiences.

Some paint their nails in memory of loved ones, using a specific colour their partner, child or to mark significant moments such as anniversaries, milestones, or personal struggles overcome.

Fashion has also become deeply personal and with a silent yet powerful story told, to match outfits or a trend many may want to embrace.

6. Influence by celebrities and pop culture

High-profile figures have normalised the sight of men with manicured nails, turning what was once seen as unconventional into something aspirational.

When young fans see their favourite artists or athletes confidently embracing nail polish, it sends a powerful message of self-expression knows no gender.

Social media has amplified this even further, with platforms like Instagram and TikTok showcasing male nail art trends, tutorials, and unboxings of celebrity polish collections.