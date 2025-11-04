Conjoined twinning, a rare phenomenon where twins are physically joined in utero, occurs approximately once in every 50,000 to 60,000 births.

While many do not survive, some pairs navigate complex lives, capturing public attention.

Their stories highlight the unique relationships and medical realities that come with being a conjoined twin.

1. Abby and Brittany Hensel

Abigail (Abby) and Brittany Hensel are American dicephalic parapagus twins, meaning they have two heads on a single torso.

Born in 1990 in Minnesota, they are among the most famous conjoined twins alive.

The twins have separate brains, hearts, and stomachs.

Each twin controls one arm and one leg on her side of the body.

They share all organs from the waist down, including a single reproductive system.

The twins have perfected their coordination, allowing them to drive, swim, and play sports.

Now 35, Abby and Brittany work as fifth-grade teachers in their home state.

They gained renewed media attention in 2024 when it was revealed that Abby had married nurse and army veteran Josh Bowling in 2021.

The twins, who previously starred in their own reality television series, continue to live a relatively private life.

In August 2025, they were photographed with a newborn, though they have not publicly commented on the child.

2. Carmen and Lupita Andrade

Carmen and Lupita Andrade, 25, are omphalopagus twins, joined at the abdomen and pelvis.

Born in Mexico and now living in Connecticut, USA, they have chosen to remain conjoined.

The twins each have their own heart, arms, and lungs.

They share a circulatory system, liver, digestive tract, and reproductive system.

Carmen controls the right leg, while Lupita controls the left.

Doctors informed them that separation surgery would be extremely high-risk, potentially fatal or requiring intensive, lifelong medical care.

The twins have active public profiles, sharing their experiences to demystify their condition.

In October 2024, Carmen married Daniel McCormack.

The sisters are open about their unique relationship boundaries; Lupita is asexual, and they maintain a system of mutual respect to navigate Carmen's marriage.

They work and attend college, living a coordinated and independent life.

3. Lori and George Schappell

Until their deaths, Lori and George Schappell were the oldest living conjoined twins in history.

They passed away on April 7, 2024, at the age of 62, from undisclosed causes.

The Schappells were craniopagus twins, joined at the head.

They shared 30 per cent of their brain tissue (the frontal and parietal lobes) and critical blood vessels, making separation impossible.

Despite their physical connection, they lived distinct lives.

George, born Dori, announced he was a transgender man in 2007, making them the first conjoined twins to identify as different genders.

George had a career as a country music singer, while Lori worked in a hospital laundry.

They lived in their own apartment, managing their lives with custom-designed equipment, including a wheelchair for George, who had spina bifida.

Their 62-year lifespan defied medical expectations.

4. Nigerian twins' successful separation (2025)

In September 2025, Nigerian twins Hassana and Husaina made news after their successful separation surgery in Saudi Arabia.

The twins were flown to the Kingdom for the complex procedure, which was performed by a specialist medical team.

Their successful return to Nigeria highlights the possibilities of modern surgical intervention for specific types of conjoined twins.

5. Conjoined Twins in Kenya

Recent medical events have brought the topic of conjoined twins close to home for Kenyans.

In early November 2025, Kilifi County Referral Hospital recorded its first-ever birth of conjoined twins.

The twins, joined at the abdomen, were delivered via a complex procedure.

Both mother and babies are reported stable and were transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in Nairobi for specialised care and assessment for potential separation surgery.

This case follows another managed at KNH in August 2025.

A set of twins born conjoined at the abdomen and pelvis were transferred to the facility.

These cases underscore the advanced capabilities developing within Kenya's specialist hospitals to handle such complex medical situations.