Peeling raw bananas, especially the green unripe ones used in cooking, can be surprisingly tricky.

Unlike ripe bananas, which peel easily, unripe bananas ooze a sticky, milky substance known as banana sap or latex.

What is banana sap?

Banana sap is a milky white latex that comes out of unripe bananas when they are peeled or cut. It mainly flows from the tips and edges of the fruit and is a natural secretion of the banana plant.

Although it’s not harmful to health, it is extremely sticky and can dry very quickly, leaving dark stains on the skin or even on kitchen tools and clothing.

This sap can be quite a nuisance, it clings to your skin, stains knives, and dries into stubborn brown marks that water and soap alone won’t remove.

A person peeling bananas releasing sap in the kitchen

For some people, especially those with sensitive skin, banana sap can also cause mild irritation or itching. This is why many experienced cooks prefer to use specific methods to avoid it altogether.

Many Kenyan households preparing dishes such as matoke, banana crisps, or stews face this issue regularly.



Luckily, there are simple techniques that can help you avoid the mess and handle raw bananas without getting sap all over your hands and utensils.

1. Boil the bananas before peeling

Boiling raw bananas with their skins on is one of the easiest and most effective ways to completely avoid dealing with banana sap.

Instead of peeling them first, simply wash the bananas, place them in a pot of water, and boil them for about 10–15 minutes or until tender.

Once they’ve cooled slightly, you can peel them by hand or using a knife, the skins will come off effortlessly without releasing any sap.

Boiling bananas before peeling helps in getting rid of sap

This method is perfect for dishes where the bananas are meant to be soft or mashed, such as matoke or banana mash.

Not only does it save time during preparation, but it also eliminates the need to scrub sap off your hands or kitchen tools afterward. It’s especially helpful when preparing large batches.

2. Apply oil to your hands and knife

Before handling raw bananas, especially if you’re going to peel or chop them, rub a small amount of cooking oil onto your hands and the surface of your knife.

The oil forms a protective barrier between your skin and the sap, making it harder for the latex to stick. Once you're done peeling or chopping, you can simply wipe off the excess oil and rinse your hands with soap and water.

This method is popular among home cooks because it’s quick and doesn’t require any special equipment

3. Use gloves

Disposable gloves provide full protection when dealing with raw bananas. Latex or nitrile gloves are ideal, as they prevent the sap from coming into contact with your skin altogether.

If you’re preparing a large number of bananas or want to avoid staining your hands, this is one of the most reliable methods.

Once you finish peeling or chopping, you can simply take off the gloves and throw them away, leaving your hands perfectly clean.

Reusable kitchen gloves also work, but the sap may stain them over time. However, for people who cook with green bananas regularly, keeping a pair of kitchen gloves dedicated to this task can make the experience much neater.

Wearing gloves when peeling bananas helps avoid sap stain on hands

4. Peel under running water or in a bowl of water

Another clever way to manage banana sap is by peeling or cutting the fruit under running water or while submerged in a bowl of water.

The water helps to immediately wash away the sap before it has a chance to dry and stick. This technique is particularly useful when peeling a few bananas at a time, as it keeps both your hands and the banana surfaces cleaner.

The water not only dilutes the sap but also prevents the banana flesh from discolouring during preparation. It’s a useful trick when you want your bananas to stay bright and fresh-looking, especially if they’ll be used in crisps or salads.

5. Trim and soak before peeling

Start by trimming off the ends of each banana, but leave the skin on. Then soak the bananas in a bowl of salted water for around 10 minutes.

The saltwater draws out some of the sap and reduces how much oozes out during peeling. This method softens the outer layer and reduces the stickiness, making the skin easier to handle and peel.

Soaking also helps to firm up the banana flesh, especially if you're working with bananas that might be overly soft.

It’s a practical method for reducing both sap and stains while preserving the banana’s structure for recipes that require defined slices or shapes.

Soaking bananas in water after trimming helps reduce sap

If sap gets on you: How to clean it

If sap ends up on your hands or utensils, don’t panic. Start by rubbing your hands or the affected tool with a small amount of oil or butter, which helps break down the stickiness.

Afterward, wash thoroughly with warm water and soap. You can also apply lemon juice or vinegar to your skin to help remove any dark stains that the sap may leave behind.