Have you ever washed your dishes thoroughly, only to find they still feel slippery or oily? That greasy film can be frustrating — especially when you're sure you’ve used soap and scrubbed them properly.

In this piece, we break down what grease actually is, why it sticks to your dishes even after washing, and most importantly, how to fix and prevent it — whether you wash by hand or use a dishwasher.

What is grease?

Grease refers to oily or fatty substances left behind after cooking or eating. It typically comes from animal fats, oils, butter, dairy, and fried foods.



The reason grease is so stubborn is because it’s made up of lipid molecules that repel water — making it difficult to rinse off with water alone.



Unlike sugar or salt, grease doesn’t dissolve easily, and it can linger on your utensils, plates, and pans unless specific cleaning methods are used.

Why dishes remain greasy after washing

Let’s explore the main causes of greasy dishes, along with practical, well-explained fixes for each.

1. Using ineffective or diluted dish soap

One common reason your dishes remain greasy is the use of weak or overly diluted dishwashing soap. Many budget soaps don’t have strong enough ingredients to break down oil and fat effectively.



This results in grease being smeared around the plate rather than being lifted and rinsed away.

Try switching to a high-quality dish soap that’s labelled as 'degreasing' or 'tough on grease.' These usually contain surfactants that are designed to bind with oil and lift it from surfaces.

Avoid watering down your soap too much when using it — the more concentrated it is, the better it performs against stubborn fats.

2. Washing with cold or lukewarm water

Grease solidifies in cold or lukewarm water, making it harder to remove. If you’re washing dishes using cold water, you’re essentially helping the grease cling even more to the surface.

To cut through grease efficiently, always use hot water. Hot water helps melt the fat, making it easier for the dish soap to break it down. For very greasy cookware, you can even boil water and let your items soak in it with dish soap before scrubbing.

3. Reusing dirty or dreasy dishwater

Washing dishes in the same basin of water — especially if it's already full of floating grease — can result in dishes that come out feeling worse than before. The grease doesn’t disappear; it just transfers from one dish to another.

If you wash your dishes in a basin or on the sink, be sure to change the water frequently, especially after cleaning heavily greased items.



Ideally, you should rinse under running water, which allows loosened oil to flow away instead of being reabsorbed. Also, wash less greasy items like glasses and cups first, and leave greasy pans and plates for last.

4. Using dirty or saturated cleaning sponges

A sponge that’s already saturated with grease cannot clean properly. Instead, it will spread the grease around. This can be one of the most overlooked reasons for greasy dishware.

Make it a habit to wash your sponge regularly using hot, soapy water. You can also sanitise it by microwaving it damp for 1 minute or soaking it in a vinegar solution.

More importantly, replace your sponge weekly, especially if you handle a lot of oily dishes. For better results, consider using silicone scrubbers or dish brushes, which resist grease better than traditional sponges.

5. Hard water issues

If you live in an area with hard water — water that contains a high concentration of minerals like calcium and magnesium — your soap may not lather properly, which interferes with its ability to break down grease.

Consider switching to dish soaps formulated for hard water or adding a bit of white vinegar during the rinse cycle.



Vinegar helps dissolve mineral deposits and leaves your dishes feeling cleaner. In the long term, installing a water softener can significantly improve your dishwashing results if hard water is a consistent issue in your area.

6. Inadequate rinsing

Even after thorough scrubbing, if you don’t rinse your dishes properly, a thin layer of soap and grease can remain. This residue will often feel slippery or cloudy once the dishes dry.

Always finish your dishwashing routine with a hot water rinse. This helps remove any soap and grease that was loosened during washing.



Avoid letting soapy dishes dry without rinsing, as this can seal the grease back onto the surface and make your dishes look dull or feel slimy.

How to prevent greasy dishes

Here are some actionable tips to help you maintain sparkling clean, grease-free dishes:

Pre-soak greasy items

For heavily greased pots, pans, or plates, always soak them in hot water mixed with dish soap before washing. This breaks down the fat and makes scrubbing easier.

Wash in the right order

Start with the cleanest items, like glasses and utensils , and wash the greasiest items last. This ensures grease doesn’t transfer to other dishes or your sponge.

Keep your cleaning tools clean

Your dishwashing tools should be cleaned or replaced regularly. Sanitize sponges, rinse scrubbers after use, and dry them properly to prevent build-up.

Use natural degreasers

Lemon juice, baking soda, and vinegar can help cut through grease. You can add a tablespoon of baking soda or lemon juice to your dishwashing water for an extra boost.

Have access to hot water