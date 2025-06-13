How to tell if a pineapple is sweet by smell & touch

Pineapples are one of the most refreshing and naturally sweet fruits you can enjoy. However, picking the right one at the market or the farm can be tricky, especially if you're unsure what to look for.

Picking an underripe pineapple often results in a sour and dry fruit, while an overripe one can taste fermented or feel mushy.

Below are some of the ways to determine whether a pineapple is ripe and sweet before you make your purchase.

Look at the colour

The colour of a pineapple’s skin is a reliable sign of its ripeness. A sweet, ripe pineapple will have a golden-yellow hue starting from the bottom and sometimes extending up towards the middle and top.

While some green at the top is normal and does not necessarily mean the fruit is unripe, a mostly green pineapple has likely been harvested too early and may lack flavour.

On the other hand, pineapples that are too dark or brownish could be past their prime and beginning to rot. You want to strike the right balance: a mostly golden body with vibrant green leaves is often an ideal indicator of ripeness.

Pineapple (thenovicechefblog)

Smell the base of the pineapple

Your nose is a powerful tool when selecting pineapples. A ripe pineapple gives off a sweet, fruity smell, especially when you sniff the bottom or base of the fruit.

If the pineapple has no aroma at all, it may not have ripened properly. A lack of scent usually means the fruit is bland and lacks natural sugars.

Conversely, if you detect a strong fermented or sour smell, that’s a sign the pineapple is too ripe and may already be fermenting from the inside.

It is best to avoid such fruits as they can be unpleasant to eat and spoil faster once you take them home.

Squeeze the pineapple gently

Another way to determine ripeness is by applying gentle pressure to the body of the pineapple. A ripe pineapple should feel firm but slightly soft when pressed.

If the skin is rock hard and does not give at all, the fruit is probably underripe and may be tough and less juicy on the inside.

If the pineapple feels overly soft or squishy in places, it may have started breaking down and could be fermenting or rotting.



That kind of pineapple will likely have a mushy texture and an off-taste, especially near the base.

What you are looking for is a pineapple that has a bit of give without feeling spongy. The balance of firmness and softness usually indicates a juicy, sweet interior.

Tug at a leaf from the crown

The leafy crown of the pineapple can also give you a clue about its readiness. Gently pull one of the central leaves from the top of the fruit. If it comes out easily with a gentle tug, the pineapple is ripe. If it resists or is difficult to remove, the fruit is likely not yet mature.

The idea here is that as the fruit ripens, the core softens, and the leaves become easier to detach. This trick is especially helpful when you do not have time to inspect the whole fruit in detail. However, it should not be the only test you rely on.

Pick the heaviest one for its size

Weight is another overlooked but effective sign of ripeness and sweetness. When you pick up pineapples of a similar size, go for the one that feels the heaviest in your hand.

Heavier pineapples tend to contain more juice, which often means they are sweeter and more flavourful.