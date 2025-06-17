In an age where light pollution clouds our skies and unchecked development threatens our natural heritage, the stars, once a source of wonder, navigation, and cultural storytelling, are fast disappearing from view.

Yet, amidst Kenya’s evolving tourism landscape, a new frontier is emerging: one that uplifts local communities and redefines responsible travel.

Sopa Lodges, in partnership with Leo Sky Africa, is proud to introduce Astro Tourism - a visionary product that invites travellers to experience the night sky in a way that is immersive, educational and deeply rooted in cultural and environmental preservation.

Set against Samburu’s pristine, unpolluted dark skies, this initiative goes far beyond stargazing.

Sopa Lodges in partnership with LEO Sky launches the first astro-tourism product in East Africa

It celebrates nature’s forgotten wonders, honours indigenous celestial knowledge and creates meaningful opportunities for community engagement.

“It is a proud moment for us at Sopa Lodges to introduce our latest innovation - Astro Tourism,” said Kennedy Ayoti, Chief Operating Officer, Sopa Lodges East Africa.



“This innovative experience is a game changer in the region, combining Samburu’s naturally dark skies with rich community narratives and cultural beliefs surrounding celestial events.



"We have invested time in research and staff training to ensure the experience is not only authentic, but also expertly delivered to our guests. Samburu is already renowned for the iconic 'Samburu special five - the reticulated giraffe, beisa oryx, gerenuk, grevy’s zebra and the Somali ostrich. With the introduction of Astro Tourism, Sopa Lodges now proudly offers a ‘special six’ - adding the stars to our unique wildlife and cultural encounters.”

Kennedy Ayoti, Chief Operating Officer, Sopa Lodges East Africa

This launch marks a bold step towards diversifying Kenya’s tourism beyond traditional safaris, while empowering the Samburu community through cultural exchange, education and sustainable economic development.

It also aims to elevate the visibility of responsible tourism initiatives across Africa and beyond.

Sopa Lodges in partnership with LEO Sky launches the first astro-tourism product in East Africa

“We are excited to unveil our latest offering - Astro Tourism here at the stunning Samburu Sopa Lodge, where the beauty of nature meets the wonder of the night sky,” said Rosemary.

Sopa Lodges in Partnership with LEO Sky launches the First Astro-tourism product in East Africa

Kuria, Director of Sales at Sopa Lodges. “This unique, immersive experience invites our guests to connect with the cosmos in ways that are educational, culturally enriching and deeply respectful of the natural environment. It reflects our commitment to responsible tourism; offering meaningful adventures while preserving the integrity of this remarkable destination for generations to come.

"For years, we have proudly showcased the richness of Kenya’s wildlife, landscapes and heritage. Now, we are setting our sights even higher. With Kenya’s clear skies, low light pollution and high-altitude locations, we are proud to position our lodges as gateways to the stars.



"From the milky way to meteor showers, our skies tell a story as compelling as our land. We look forward to working with our trade partners to bring this visionary product to life, both locally and globally, elevating Kenyan tourism to extraordinary new heights.”

Sopa Lodges in partnership with LEO Sky launches the first astro-tourism product in East Africa

Sopa Lodges in partnership with LEO Sky launches the first astro-tourism product in East Africa

“We are proud to partner with Sopa Lodges on this exciting journey into Astro Tourism,” said Kimani Wa Nyoike, expert astronomer and Founding Director of Leo Sky Africa.

“Our role is to guide and support the trained astronomers in delivering immersive, insightful stargazing experiences that highlight the beauty and the uniqueness of Samburu.



"This region offers some of the most pristine night skies in the world, thanks to its location along the equator, it provides a rare opportunity to observe both the northern and southern hemispheres. It is truly an exceptional setting for connecting people with the universe.” He added.