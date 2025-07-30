Human-wildlife encounters are becoming more frequent in Kenyan neighbourhoods located near parks, forests or open grasslands.

In one recent case, a hyena was found inside a home in Syokimau, underscoring the risks residents face as development spreads into wildlife habitats.

With expanding developments near wildlife habitats, encounters between humans and wild animals are becoming more common in areas like Syokimau, Ongata Rongai, Kitengela and parts of Laikipia .

Wildlife and conservation experts say these incidents are largely driven by environmental factors, human behaviour and land use changes.

Below are the main reasons wild animals enter homes and the practical steps residents can take to keep them away.

What attracts wild animals into homes

Food waste and smells

Many wild animals, including hyenas, baboons and monkeys, are scavengers.

They are drawn to food scraps, open garbage pits, unwashed grills, pet food and livestock remains.

The strong smell of meat or cooked food can travel over long distances and attract animals looking for an easy meal.

Water sources

During dry spells, animals move further in search of water.

Homes with dripping taps, open water containers, pet bowls or garden ponds may attract wildlife.

Some species, like snakes and baboons, may linger near these sources.

Shelter and hiding spots

Overgrown bushes, unfinished buildings, woodpiles and dark corners can offer hiding spots or temporary shelter.

Some animals will enter garages, stores or kitchens if they are quiet and accessible.

Loss of natural habitat

Construction projects near parks, forests and open plains push animals out of their traditional ranges.

This habitat loss increases the chances of contact with human settlements, especially at night.

Noise and domestic animals

Predators may be drawn to barking dogs, poultry or goats.

In some cases, they are attracted by the movement and sound of domestic animals.

How to keep wild animals out of your home

Secure waste properly. Use bins with tight lids, dispose of waste far from the home, and avoid feeding pets outdoors to prevent attracting wild animals. Fence the compound. In areas prone to wildlife movement, install strong, well-maintained fences such as chain-link or wire mesh, and consider electrified fencing for larger properties where allowed. Clear the compound. Trim long grass, clear bushes and clutter, and keep the compound open to reduce hiding spots and discourage animal entry. Keep doors and windows shut. Keep ground-floor windows shut at night, lock doors, and close off kitchens or food storage areas to limit access points for animals. Install security lighting. Use bright or motion-sensor lighting around the home, as most wild animals avoid well-lit areas. Monitor animal movement. Stay alert in areas with recent wildlife sightings and avoid walking alone outside at night. Report sightings early. If you see or suspect a wild animal nearby, call KWS on 0800 597 000, avoid confrontation, keep children and pets indoors, and alert your neighbours.

What to do if you find a wild animal inside

Call Kenya Wildlife Service on 0800 597 000

Stay calm and avoid making sudden movements or loud noises.

Do not attempt to take photos or videos.

Keep a safe distance and move to a secure room if possible.

Call the Kenya Wildlife Service or local authorities immediately.

Wait for trained personnel to arrive and handle the situation.

Human-wildlife conflict is a growing concern, especially in urban fringe areas.