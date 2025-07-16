Maasai Mara travel guide: Entry fees, best time to visit & what to expect

The Maasai Mara National Reserve, nestled in Narok County, Kenya, is one of Africa’s most celebrated wildlife destinations.

Known for its sweeping savannahs, thriving biodiversity, and dramatic wildlife spectacles, the Mara attracts thousands of local and international visitors every year.

In 2025, the Maasai Mara received global recognition when it was entered into the World Book of Records for hosting the greatest terrestrial wildlife migration on earth.

A world-class recognition by the World Book of Records

In July 2025, the World Book of Records (UK) formally acknowledged the Maasai Mara for its role in hosting the annual Great Wildebeest Migration.

Over 1.5 million wildebeests, zebras, and gazelles move between Tanzania’s Serengeti and Kenya’s Mara in search of greener pastures, making it the largest and most spectacular overland migration globally.

Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu welcomed the recognition, stating, “This is a historic moment that cements the Mara’s place as a global leader in wildlife conservation and tourism.”

He added that this milestone was made possible through various reforms including enhanced ranger deployment, road upgrades, and stronger anti-poaching measures.

Entry fees and park access at the Maasai Mara

For travellers planning a trip to the Mara, understanding the entry fees is crucial. The fees vary depending on the time of year and the visitor’s residency status.

From January to June, international adult visitors are required to pay USD 100 per day, while children between 9 and 17 years pay USD50.

From July to December, which marks the high season due to the migration, the daily fee for adults increases to USD200. Kenyan citizens and East African residents pay significantly less, with adults paying Sh1,000 – Sh1,500 depending on the season.

Children aged eight and below typically enter free. It’s important to note that park tickets are valid for a single calendar day and expire at 10 a.m. the following day if you entered by road.

Road directions at the Maasai Mara

After that, a new ticket is required. Some conservancies adjoining the main reserve, such as Naboisho or Olare Motorogi, charge separate fees, often between USD 90 and 200 per day which contribute directly to community and wildlife conservation efforts.

Best time to visit

While the Maasai Mara is a year-round destination, the best time to visit is during the dry season from late June to October.

This period not only offers excellent weather for game drives but also coincides with the peak of the Great Migration.

The short rainy season, which occurs from November to December, sees fewer tourists and offers beautiful green landscapes with good wildlife visibility.

However, the long rainy season from March to May can be more challenging due to muddy roads and scattered animal sightings.

Still, this is the best time for birdwatching and for travellers looking for budget-friendly packages and fewer crowds.

What to expect on Safari

The Mara is home to the famous Big Five lion, elephant, buffalo, rhino and leopard alongside other iconic animals like cheetahs, hyenas, giraffes, zebras and over 400 species of birds.

One of the most dramatic sights is the wildebeest river crossing at the Mara River, where herds plunge into crocodile-infested waters in a desperate bid to reach greener pastures.

In addition to the wildlife, cultural experiences are a big part of visiting the Mara. Visitors can take guided tours of Maasai villages, witness traditional dances, and learn about the Maasai way of life.

Other activities at the Maasai Mara

Beyond the game drives, the Maasai Mara offers hot-air balloon safaris at dawn, guided nature walks, and sundowners in the bush.

These activities provide unique perspectives of the landscape and its inhabitants.