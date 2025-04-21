A tragic incident near Nairobi National Park has brought renewed attention to the rising concern over the Park's prides invading homes in Kajiado County.

In the latest incident, reported on April 20, 2025, a teen girl was attacked in their family home in Tuala - Ongata Rongai. Her remains were found in a nearby river after attempts to pursue the lioness in the night were unfruitful.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) indicated that rangers are still searching for the man-eater as conservationists point out some lapses that may aggravate the situation.

WildlifeDirect CEO Paula Kahumbu, while speaking to the BBC, advised KWS to upscale risk assessment and tracking of movement in behaviour in the Savannah Rach where the incident occurred and other high-risk areas.

Human-wildlife conflict is becoming more frequent due to expanding settlements near conservation areas.

According to the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF), habitat fragmentation caused by infrastructure and farming pressures has escalated tensions between communities and predators like lions.

Why lion attacks are so deadly

Lions are among the deadliest large land predators in Africa. Data shows lions are responsible for around 200 human deaths annually across the continent.

A study published by FAO reported that over 15 years in Tanzania, hundreds of lion attacks occurred, with the majority involving individuals collecting firewood, water, or tending livestock—activities common in rural Kenya as well.

The National Geographic Education portal also notes that lions often view humans as prey in certain contexts, especially when natural food sources are scarce or disrupted by human activity.

What you should do to avoid a lion attack

While lion attacks are rare, they are often fatal. Here are key steps to take if you live in or are visiting areas near lion habitats:-

Avoid walking alone or unarmed in bushy or forested areas, especially during early morning or evening hours when lions are most active. Stay in groups: Lions are less likely to attack groups of people. Do not run if you encounter a lion. It can trigger their instinct to chase. Stand tall to appear larger and make noise such as shouting while waving your arms, it can sometimes scare them off. Do not crouch or turn your back on a lion, slowly back away while facing the animal. Keep livestock in securely fenced enclosures at night. Report sightings immediately to KWS or community wildlife rangers.

These tips are supported by wildlife experts, who stress the importance of awareness and preparedness when living near lion territory.

Other solutions include improving early warning systems such as lights, alarms, secure fencing, and anti-predator sprays in addition to increasing funding for KWS patrols. Education programmes targeting at-risk communities are also vital.

While lions remain a symbol of Kenya’s rich natural heritage, coexisting with these majestic predators requires caution, knowledge, and responsible land-use planning.I

Editor's Note: If you spot a lion or suspect its presence near your home, contact KWS immediately on their number +254 800 597 000 .