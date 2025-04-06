How to boost your moods & enjoy daily life activities

Bad moods are a familiar and common experience in today’s fast paced world where pressure and performance often take center stage in almost all aspects of life.

Emotional exhaustion, stress, lack of sleep, hormonal changes, underlying health conditions, and even certain medications or substance use are among the causes of bad moods.

Like positive energy that is contagious, bad moods can have a domino effect on those you interact with, potentially impacting daily life activities.

The solution lies in comprehensively addressing the underlying causes, with a number of simple steps and activities that have proved to be effective in boosting moods.

Here are some simple steps to help boost your mood:

Relaxation, hobbies & engaging in creative activities

Relaxation activities and hobbies such as drawing, writing, or crafting or self-expression such as art and singing, listening to upbeat music or your favourite songs not only calms you down, but can also have an immediate effect on your mood, lifting your spirits and powering you through what would have otherwise been a long day.

Taking a walk in nature even if it is for a short time as you sock in the beauty of nature and some fresh air also has a way of calming effect that can make a big difference in your moods.

Meditation, deep breaths & reflection

Short meditation sessions, taking a few minutes to reflect and reconnect with yourself or taking a few deep breaths have a way of resetting moods that works in some. This allows the brain a few minutes to disengage and recharge, with a sharp shift in focus from the bad moods to a more relaxed posture that overall boosts mood.

Take a moment to laugh

Laughter remains a great medicine for many seasons including when having bad moods. While it is difficult to genuinely laugh when overwhelmed by bad moods, take a few minutes to watch a funny video or read a fun piece of literature may assist in getting your moods.

Healthy snacking

Taking a break to enjoy a healthy snack has proved to e the magic needed to boost moods in some. Snacks rich in nutrients such as fruits, nuts, or yogurt not only give the body the nourishment needed to function well, but also contribute to stabilising moods.

Tap into loved ones through social connections

Connecting with a loved one or a friend with whom you share a deep connection on days when you are overwhelmed by moods could be the magic spark that sees you bounce back with better moods.

From as simple as a chat on social media, a brief phone call, meaningful social connections have a role to play in boosting moods.

Physical activity & exercise

The body is controlled by hormones which impact moods. During physical activity such as shart walks, jogging etc., the body releases endorphins which boosts your mood.

With the above interventions, coupled with addressing the underlying causes of low moods should get you back to a better place, eliminating the feeling of sadness, emptiness or anxiety that is associated with low moods.