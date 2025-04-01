6 unspoken fashion codes every Nairobi girl knows

Nairobi’s fashion scene is a dynamic blend of trends, creativity, and cultural influences. While everyone has their personal style, there are unspoken fashion rules that almost every Nairobi girl instinctively follows.



Whether it’s the love for minimal makeup or the ever-present tube of lip gloss, these style cues define the modern Nairobi woman’s look. Here are the fashion commandments every stylish Nairobi girl knows and lives by.

1. Flat tummy show-off

For many Nairobi girls, a toned midsection is a fashion statement. This has even pushed many girls to the gym to work and tone up their bodies.



Some have also opted for healthier eating habits to match up their peers in the city while others with good genetics effortlessly enjoy this.



Whether it’s pairing high-waisted jeans with a crop top, rocking a body-hugging dress, or styling a bralette with a chic blazer, a flat tummy is often subtly flaunted. This trend thrives in Nairobi’s youthful fashion culture, where confidence and fitness go hand in hand.

2. Lip gloss is always a must

If there’s one beauty essential no Nairobi girl leaves home without, it’s lip gloss. A glossy pout not only enhances natural beauty but also keeps lips hydrated in the city’s often-dry and dusty climate.



From clear glosses to tinted options, this small yet powerful accessory completes any look, whether for a casual day out or a glamorous night in the city. In some instances, girls would rather leave home with just their lip gloss and nothing more.



Additionally, you would find some with extra beauty and hygiene essentials such as wet wipes, sanitiser etc.

3. Carry flat shoes when in high heels

A Nairobi girl knows the struggle of navigating the city’s streets in high heels. That’s why carrying a pair of flats is an unspoken rule. For the office buddies, there is always a pair of flats in the office to help them move around.



Whether it’s foldable ballet flats, stylish sandals, or comfy sneakers, a backup pair is essential for those moments when the heels become unbearable—especially after a long night out or a full day of walking.

4. Earth girl aesthetics & old-school fashion revival

The love for earthy, vintage-inspired outfits has re-emerged in Nairobi. The ‘earth girl’ aesthetic—featuring neutral tones, natural fabrics, and flowy sundresses—has become a go-to style.



Additionally, old-school fashion is making a comeback, with pieces like pallazo pants, mummy jeans, crop tops, and bucket hats dominating the scene. Nairobi girls effortlessly blend these timeless styles with modern twists to create unique, head-turning looks.

5. Accessories can make or break an outfit

Accessories have the ability to transform even the simplest outfits. A plain white tee and jeans can instantly look stylish when paired with bold hoop earrings, a chunky belt, and a designer handbag.



Layered gold or silver necklaces bring an extra dimension to a basic dress, making it look more polished and intentional.



Nairobi girls also understand the importance of matching accessories to the occasion—casual tote bags for daytime errands, elegant clutches for evening events, and stylish crossbody bags for convenience during busy days.

Beyond jewellery and bags, accessories like scarves, watches, and hats help personalise outfits, giving them a unique and fashionable edge.



A brightly coloured scarf can be draped around the neck, tied as a headband, or even wrapped around a handbag for a pop of colour.

6. Love for sundresses

Come Sunday, Nairobi girls bring out their best sundresses. Whether heading to brunch, church, or a picnic, flowy floral dresses dominate the streets. Paired with sandals or sneakers, this effortless yet stylish look is a weekend must-have.