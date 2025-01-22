How to install a wig like a pro

If you're a wig wearer, the last thing you want is to go viral for the wrong reasons. Let’s walk you through the right way to glue down your wig, so you can rock it with confidence.

1. Start with a clean slate

Before you even think about glue, make sure your scalp and hairline are clean. Use a gentle cleanser or alcohol wipes to remove oils, sweat, or product buildup.

Why? Because glue and grease are sworn enemies. If your skin isn’t clean, the glue won’t stick properly, and your wig might end up doing the cha-cha slide by lunchtime.

2. Prep your hairline like a pro

You don’t want glue pulling at your edges like rent collectors. Apply a thin layer of scalp protector or barrier spray around your hairline. This step not only prevents irritation but also creates a smooth surface for the glue to adhere to.

Pro Tip: If you’re prone to sweating (hello, tropical heat!), invest in a sweat-resistant scalp protector for extra security.

3. Choose the right glue (Seriously)

Not all glues are created equal. Annie’s mishap might have been the result of using a glue meant for craft projects instead of wigs (kidding… or maybe not).

Always use a glue specifically designed for lace wigs. Look for brands that offer stronghold, long-lasting formulas without damaging your hairline.

Avoid visible glue streaks by applying it sparingly. A little goes a long way, darling.

4. Position your wig with precision

Now comes the tricky part—placing your wig. Centre it properly on your head, ensuring the hairline aligns perfectly with your own.

Annie’s wig drama taught us that a misplaced lace front can ruin even the fiercest outfit.

Use clips or a wig band to hold the wig in place as you work on securing it. Remember, symmetry is key.

5. Stick it down like a boss

Apply a thin, even layer of glue along your hairline. Wait for it to become tacky (not wet!) before gently pressing the lace into place. Use the back of a rat-tail comb to press down the lace for a seamless blend.

Worried about stray glue? Clean it up with a cotton bud dipped in alcohol before it dries. No one wants glue lines stealing the show.

6. Melt the lace for a natural look

Here’s where the magic happens. Once your wig is in place, use a hairdryer on a low-heat setting to "melt" the lace into your skin.

You can also tie down the edges with an elastic band for 10–15 minutes to ensure everything stays secure.

Annie’s wig might not have seen this step, but yours absolutely should.

7. Blend like a makeup guru

To avoid the 'wigs-r-us' look, blend the lace with your skin tone using foundation or lace tint. Dab a small amount onto the lace to match it perfectly with your complexion.

8. Style and slay

Once your wig is glued, melted, and blended, it’s time to style it. Whether it’s sleek and straight, bouncy curls, or a high ponytail, make sure your hair looks as fabulous as your mood.

Avoid heavy products that could weigh the wig down or cause buildup, as this can undo all your hard work.

9. Check yourself before you step out

Before leaving the house, do a final mirror check under different lighting. Tug lightly at the edges to ensure everything is secure.

So, whether you’re attending a Netflix-worthy event or just grabbing groceries, glue your wig with care.