Moving to a new city can be overwhelming to say the least. If you add adapting to the culture and the climate to the list, overwhelming becomes an understatement.

The good thing is that you can always navigate with more ease with the right information. And, this article is exactly about that - empowering you with the information you need to navigate Mombasa as a first timer.

These tips will be your saviour during your stay in the Kenyan coastal city:

Ditch your Sheng'

It doesn’t matter how good you are in Sheng'. The truth is that it does you no good in Mombasa.

Actually, it will only make things harder because most people in Mombasa don’t speak Sheng. So, if you are planning to relocate soon, you better start working on your Swahili for ease communication.

Be polite

If you are too used to Nairobi life, you might need to revisit your etiquette lessons.

Life can be too hectic in Nairobi to remember using courteous words. But in Mombasa, words like “nashukuru, tafadhali, nipishe, naomba” are the order of the day.

If you don’t use them, you might come out as rude and Mombasa culture responds with ridicule, sarcasm and outright 'you're not worth my time' to rudeness.

Stay hydrated

With temperatures getting as high as 33℃, you want to hydrate regularly. Make water your friend and eat lots of succulent fruits and vegetables to avoid dehydration.

Drinking tap water in Mombasa may also be a struggle because many people find it 'salty'. If you are the kind that boils drinking water, you might want to consider taking bottled water and luckily it is widely available at affordable prices all over the city.

Hard water

Talking about water, Mombasa water is hard and you might not enjoy doing laundry and dishes as much as you have been with soft water. If you are planning to be in Mombasa in the long term, you might want to invest in a water softener system to curb blocked sinks and stained bathrooms.

3-wheeler Tuk Tuks are a lifestyle

If you ever need to get somewhere and have no patience for waiting for a matatu to be full, you can always hop into a tuk-tuk. They are perfect for short distances and can easily navigate narrow streets.

Be respectful of the religion and culture

Even with the hot climate, you will find most women in Mombasa fully covered from head to toe in hijabs and buibui. You want to respect their culture and Islamic religion at all times for healthy and peaceful coexistence.

Be careful at the beach

While you might be excited about spending your evening at the beach, avoid lonely and over-populated beaches for safety purposes. You also want to be out of the ocean by dusk.

Watch out for malaria

The warm and humid climate in the Kenyan coast encourages mosquito breeding, making it a malaria-prone region. You want to arm yourself with a mosquito net or get the malaria vaccine to enjoy a healthy stay in the city.