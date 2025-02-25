Influencers protecting their hearts this Valentine’s season

This Valentine’s season, some of Kenya’s favourite influencers — Ben Cyco, Lydia KM, Tracey Gachie, and Shiksha Arora, have taken a bold step in self-care. No, they’re not dumping anyone. They’re breaking up with something toxic, their old cooking oil.

Why? Because nothing stings quite like an oil that clogs your arteries, messes with your health, and disappoints you when you need it most.

Enter Rinsun Sunflower Oil, the oil that doesn’t break your heart—literally and metaphorically.

The Red Flags Were There All Along

For years, these influencers have been cooking with oils that promised a good time but only delivered heartbreak, excess unhealthy fats, inconsistency in cooking, and zero nutritional benefits. But like any toxic relationship, they held on, hoping things would change.

In a dramatic twist, they each shared breakup style content that had their followers guessing. The tension was real, was this a relationship ending? A shocking split? Turns out, yes. But not with a person, with their previous cooking oil.

Because when you know better, you do better.

Meet the New Love of Their Lives: Rinsun Sunflower Oil

Rinsun Sunflower Oil is rich in Omega 3 & 6, vitamins, and proteins, all working together to strengthen your immune system—because love should make you healthier, not weaker.

The optimal balance of fats ensures excellent performance in cooking and frying, while its high levels of poly and monounsaturated fats make it a heart-friendly choice. And unlike the heartbreakers they left behind, Rinsun is naturally trans-fat free, aligning with modern dietary recommendations.

Translation? It’s the kind of oil that shows up for you every time. No drama. No hidden toxins. Just good, healthy love in every drop.

It’s Time for Your Own Breakup

If your current cooking oil isn’t treating you right, take a cue from Ben, Lydia, Tracey, and Shiksha. Make the switch to Rinsun Sunflower Oil, because love—especially self-love—starts in the kitchen.

And here’s the best part: Right now, you can purchase Rinsun Sunflower Oil at a 12% discount for different SKU’s at Carrefour, Chandarana, and Quickmart for a limited period.

Choose the #TheOilThatDoesntBreakYourHeart.