Inside the life of PS Raymond Omollo: Impactful charity initiatives, family & career

Dr Raymond Omollo rose from a very humble background to become one of the most influential figures in the Kenya Kwanza administration.

His considerable success and rise through the corridors of power is a product of years of hard work, pushing beyond the limits and refusing to give up even when doing so was the easiest option.

Currently serving as the Principal Secretary (PS) in the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, his journey is an inspiration to many.

Humble beginnings & childhood experiences

Born on 27th December, 1979 in Homabay County, Omollo spent his childhood in Kisumu and Homabay County where he also schooled.

Principal Secretary (PS) in the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr Raymond Omollo

He lost his father at a young age with his mother taking on the responsibility of providing for the family of six children and ensuring that they went to school.

Reflecting on his experience, the PS recounted that the death of his father saw the family relocate from Kisumu back to the village where he got a first-hand experience of poverty.

When we lost our father, there was a significant shift in our lifestyle. We moved from Kisumu back to the village, and eventually, I ended up living with relatives. It was during that time that I truly understood what poverty meant—surviving on just one meal a day. Over time, it became normal, as it was the reality for everyone.

He knew that the salvation and key to a better life was education and at some point lived with relatives, attending several schools.

Omollo attended his primary education at Muslim Primary School Kisumu, Omolo Agar Primary School Homabay and Rang’i Primary School Homabay before joining Mbita High School for his secondary education.

He pursued higher education at the University of Nairobi, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Statistics.

Dr Omollo also holds a Master’s degree in Biometry from Maeno University and a Ph.D. in Applied Statistics from the same institution.

Gloria Orwoba's claims

Dr Omollo was picked by President Ruto for to serve as the Principal Secretary (PS) in the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, a role which elevated his profile.

According to former Senator Gloria Orwoba, Omollo was a member of Ruto’s campaign team and efficiently delivered victory for the President, serving as his campaign lead and agent in Nyanza region that was solidly behind Ruo’s opponent, Raila Odinga.

It is after the election victory that Orwoba claims she put in a good word for Omollo which saw the latter land the PS slot.

Nonetheless, Omollo is an accomplished professional who has achieved considerable success, with an impressive career that leaves no doubt that he meets the cut for the role and his solid record speaks for itself.

Career before joining government

Prior to his current role, Omollo served as the Managing Director of the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA)based in Kisumu (2019-2022).

He had a twelve-year stint at Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) Africa where he served as the Head of Data Center and Statistician for the international non-profit organization focused on research and development for neglected diseases.

Other highlights in his illustrious career include serving as a member of the Board of Directors at the Consolidated Bank of Kenya and being a research fellow and adjunct lecturer at Strathmore University, Nairobi, Kenya, at the Centre for Research in Therapeutic Sciences (CREATES) and School of Mathematics Sciences.

Charity initiatives

His lived experiences shaped his worldview and gave him a front-row seat into the challenges that widows face.

Omollo runs a Widows’ Empowerment Programme, a course that is sol close to his heart, given the experience of his own mother.

Anchored in sustainability and self-sufficiency, the programme provides financial or material assistance to widows to improve their businesses in addition to supporting their children’s education.

“Many widows struggle with poverty, trying to support their children’s education, manage households in substandard conditions, and sustain small businesses. This work is deeply personal for me” Omollo shared in a past interview.

He also supports his village school and the institutions that gave him a chance to acquire an education

Omollo is the pride of his community and quietly supports his community, including his village school where his journey to a better life took him through.

I have gone back to give something to the school with my peers. When I speak to the current students, they realize that there is a world beyond the village, which inspires them to aim higher.

