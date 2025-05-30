Madaraka Day 2025: Best places to visit in Homa Bay for nature and history lovers

As Kenya commemorates Madaraka Day 2025 at the Raila Odinga Stadium to celebrate the day Kenya was granted self-governance, Homa Bay will be a beehive of activity.

Beyond the celebrations, this county carries a rich history and vibrant culture and tourist sites.

Before the colonial era, the area now known as Homa Bay was originally called Chich Onuno, which means the Onuno market.

In the early 1900s, if someone asked for directions, locals would often say, “Go towards Chich Onuno,” referring to the well-known trading area in the highlands near the lake.

In the Luo language, chich means “market,” while Onuno is thought to be a personal or clan name linked to the local community. Together, the name Chich Onuno roughly translates to “Onuno’s market.”

After colonisation, the government renamed the area Homa Bay. Several theories attempt to explain the current name. According to one theory, the name "Homa" likely originates from the Luo word “Huma,” used in the Karachuonyo region to describe a hilly place, reflecting the area’s distinctive Huma Hills.

Another theory connects “Homa” to the Luo term “thuol-homa,” which means volcanic or geothermal heat.

This term may have been used metaphorically to describe the nearby hills, inspired by the region’s hot climate or by beliefs that the hills emitted heat or smoke due to geothermal activity.

The Homa Hills are regarded as spiritually powerful and are often linked to natural heat or mysterious fires, which could have influenced the name.

The word “Bay” was added by the British to denote the area’s position on a bay of Lake Victoria.

The Best Places to Visit in Homa Bay County

Beyond its vibrant communities, the county is known for its spectacular landscapes, historic sites, and sacred locations that reflect the region’s unique identity.

Explore the Natural Splendour

Stretching from the lakeshore to rolling highlands, Homa Bay boasts golden savannahs, blue waters, and the rare wildlife of Ruma National Park.

Here, visitors can witness tall Acacia trees, roan antelopes, Kenya’s only indigenous population of this species, zebras, and gentle giraffes grazing at dawn.

The park’s tranquil grasslands also offer chances to spot buffaloes and leopards crossing beneath shaded trees, revealing the untamed serenity of this protected sanctuary.

Along the coast, fishing villages hug calm bays where traditional Dhow-like wooden boats glide on the water, recalling centuries of fishing tradition.

The lake itself, known as Nam Lolwe in Luo, is revered as the “giver of life.”

Islands and Historic Sites

Homa Bay’s famous islands lie just across the water.

Rusinga Island, with its serene beaches and historic sites, is a must-visit. Close by is Mfangano Island, home to ancient rock art painted in cliffside caves, remnants of a long-lost people.

Nearby Takawiri Island is a tropical paradise with powdery white sand and swaying palms in the middle of the lake.

On Rusinga Island, the Tom Mboya Mausoleum preserves the legacy of the visionary statesman tragically assassinated in 1969.

Colonial-era churches in towns like Kendu Bay add layers to the rich historical tapestry of the area.

Cultural and Spiritual Landmarks

Homa Bay County holds many heritage sites deeply valued for their cultural, spiritual, and historical significance:

Simbi Nyaima Crater Lake in Kendu Bay is steeped in local legend and believed to possess medicinal properties. It embodies kindness and healing, making it an important part of local identity.

Mount Homa, known as the “famous mountain,” rises proudly with rare carbonate lava beneath its feet, attracting climbers and campers seeking connection with nature’s grandeur.

Mwanga Rock Art features concentric circles carved into stone, believed to be prayers carved by ancestors asking for rain or healing.

Kwitone Rock Art on Itone Hill includes red and white motifs thought to summon rain and blessings.

Abasuba Peace Museum on Rusinga Island preserves Bantu roots and traditions, promoting peace and cultural understanding.

Sacred Forests and Waterfalls

Mfangano Island is home to 36 sacred sites, guarded carefully by locals.

The forest groves here are considered the soul of the Abasuba community, where rain or strange noises are interpreted as messages from the spirits.

Other Notable Attractions

Gwassi Hills feature forests and rare creatures, home to baboons believed to rise with the sun.

Winam Gulf connects Kenya’s heart to Lake Victoria’s watery soul, where ports and islands float like jewels.

Oyugis Bird Sanctuary shelters pelicans during their migrations, a peaceful refuge for nature lovers.

Ahururu Waterfalls cascade where the Awach River splits into three, surrounded by rich birdlife.