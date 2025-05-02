Dr Ofweneke admits fault that led to failed marriage in radio confession

Media personality Dr Ofweneke has made a powerful and emotional revelation about the failure of his second marriage, attributing it to his battle with alcohol addiction.



Speaking candidly on his radio show, he took full responsibility for the breakdown of his union, challenging men to start speaking the truth about their own shortcomings.

“The second marriage failed because of me”

While hosting his radio show, Dr Ofweneke did not hold back as he described the painful reality of what led to the end of his second marriage.

“I will tell you, my fellow man—my second marriage failed because of one thing: alcohol,” he said. “Let me tell you that truth. The second marriage failed because of me. I was too much of a drunkard. I used to drink a lot.”

He explained how his lifestyle, marked by excessive drinking, absenteeism, and emotional unavailability—strained his relationship with his wife.

I came home late. I slept off the hangover. I wasn’t spending time with my wife. I will say the truth.

Urging men to break the silence

Dr Ofweneke went beyond sharing his personal story by addressing a deeper cultural issue: the silence among men regarding personal and relational struggles. He called on fellow men to stop hiding behind pride and denial.

We cannot keep walking around with failed marriages and broken families anymore. Somebody needs to talk. Somebody needs to speak up.

His words serve as a bold challenge to traditional ideas of masculinity, where men often avoid emotional transparency, especially in matters of the home.

Alcohol and the erosion of communication

During the same broadcast, Dr Ofweneke reflected on how his alcohol use robbed him and his wife of meaningful connection and the ability to resolve issues.

I don’t even know what we did at home. I truly don’t. We couldn’t solve issues in a sober manner. And that is the truth.

His testimony offers a sobering reminder of how addiction can slowly dismantle the core of a relationship—communication, emotional support, and mutual presence.

“I messed up. I’m not perfect”

The media personality’s willingness to take full accountability struck a chord with many listeners. He rejected the idea of pretending to be faultless and called for a culture of honesty and self-awareness.

I messed up. I’m not perfect. Can we stop lying? Can we stop lying?

He went on to say that healing and personal growth begin when individuals accept their flaws rather than mask them.

Say the truth. When you say the truth, you start working on yourself. Only when you accept the truth about yourself—the wrongs, the traumas—that’s the only way you begin healing from them.

Speaking the truth as a path to healing

Dr Ofweneke's decision to speak so openly on-air reflects a growing need for honest public discourse around issues that many consider too shameful to address.



By using his platform to highlight his own journey, he has offered a message of hope and personal responsibility.

“It is wrong. I will tell you, it is wrong. It is wrong, my fellow man,” he said firmly, driving home his point.