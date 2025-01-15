Where is Maria Wavinya? Kairo's bae sparks questions after deleting all their photos

Prominent motor vehicle dealer Joseph Kairo Wambui, 'Khalif Kairo', found himself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons after being arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts on Monday, January 13.

The businessman is facing allegations of defrauding two clients of Sh2.1 million and Sh2.9 million, respectively, through failed vehicle importation deals.

Adding intrigue to the case, Kairo’s wife, Wavinya Maria, was noticeably absent during the court proceedings, fuelling public curiosity and speculation about the state of their relationship.

Wavinya’s absence raises questions

Amid the legal battle, the absence of Kairo’s wife, Wavinya Maria, at the court proceedings has not gone unnoticed.

Social media users were quick to comment on her silence and lack of visible support for her husband.

A review of Wavinya’s social media accounts shows she has removed all photos of herself with Kairo from her Instagram and TikTok profiles.

Her last Instagram post was dated November 12, 2024, while her final TikTok update was on December 11, 2024. She has also not posted any updates on her Instagram stories since the allegations surfaced.

This sudden social media purge has led to speculation among Kenyans, with some wondering whether it is an attempt to distance herself from the scandal or a sign of trouble in their relationship.

Love story in question

The recent turn of events comes just months after Kairo publicly declared Wavinya as “the one.” According to him, they got legally got married just four months after meeting.

The businessman previously expressed admiration for Wavinya’s simplicity, noting that her down-to-earth nature and lack of materialism made her stand out.

He shared fond memories of their time together, including attending church as a couple, and frequently posted about their relationship. However, the once-visible displays of affection have disappeared.

Some netizens have speculated that Wavinya may be distancing herself from Kairo due to the fraud allegations. Others have taken a more critical tone, questioning whether her purported love for simplicity was genuine.