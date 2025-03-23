Sarah Mtalii unfiltered: My double life, tip to couples & end to being a role model

Sarah Mtalii has made it clear that she is no longer interested in being anyone's role model and the life-changing experience behind her decision.

While reflecting on her 15-year marriage to Simon Kabu, noted that she lived a double life that saw her sacrificing her well-being.

To the public especially those who looked to her as a mentor and a role model, she was a symbol of successful marriage with photos and videos depicting hapiness with Simon Kabu gracing her socials.

Mtalii admitted that the presure to maintain the image they had crafted as a power couple and a role model in the society contributed to her prolonged stay in a marriage that she should have left much earlier.

In the second part of her life which was the reality, she was a frustrated wife trapped in a marriage that was taking its toll on her well-being.

According to Sarah, she had to play along even when things were falling apart, painting the image of a rosy marriage while in reality, thorns had outnumbered flowers in what the public still saw as a rossy union.

I saw marriage and thought it was automatic that the next family I go into would be like our family. I jumped into it with both legs. When things did not work, I felt I had to play along because I was already seen as a role model to young couples

A realisation that she would die trying to inspire other people saw her make a bold decision to prioritise her wellbeing and break away from the bondage that she lived in to explore other possibilities that life.

Consequently, she made the conscious decision that she is no longer interested in being anyone's role model.

I realise I would die trying to inspire people and be a role model. So I said, let everyone find their own mentor. I am not going to die trying to live a double life just to appear perfect for people. So I said, Kila mtu aende akarole modeliwe na mama yake. Mimi sitaki kuwa role model. Watu watafute mama zao wakuwe role models

Tip on when to stay and when to walk away

In touch with the realities of the world she lives in , Sarah added that while some are lucky to experience genuine love, others find themselves in situations like hers.

Sometimes it can be a death trap. It can also be a war zone. It can be an acidity kind of heaven. Kuna wale tu watu, hakukosi wenye wanaishi genuine marriages.

According to her, knowing what can be resolved and issues that require one to end the marriage is key.

If you are in a good and genuine marriage, tushida tudogo tudogo hatufai kuwaachanisha. Small issues that can be sorted. But kuna zile issues you should not stay.