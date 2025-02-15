Sh8million cash gift, exquisite treats & bold confessions: How celebs marked Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day was marked in pomp and colour with gifts exchanging hands, cash splashed and rare confessions from the heart.

While some expressed their appreciation in words, others found gifts and unique treats as the perfect way to mark the day with their loved ones.

Bahati surprises Diana with Sh8 Million gift

Singer Kevin Bahati treated his wife, Diana Marua to a befitting surprise, breaking the bank to gift her Sh8 million as Valentine’s Day gift.

The gift was presented to Diana in a picturesque setting that added to the atmosphere of romance, appreciation and celebration.

Bahati noted that it was just a small token of appreciation for his wife and the mother of his children.

The pair enjoyed intimate moments in an evening of fun that with several activities lined up to spice their lives and mark the day.

This is not even the gift; it’s just something small as I start planning the real surprises. This is Ksh5 million in cash, and I’ve wired you the remaining Ksh3 million via RTGS.

Diana was caught by surprise with the heartwarming experience caught on camera.

No, baby, you’re lying! Are you serious? I can’t believe it!” Diana exclaimed, visibly overwhelmed by the gesture.

Diamond keeps the flame of love & romance with Zuchu burning

The day also saw Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz add more fuel to the fire of his love for Zuchu in a well-crafted message.

He put his lyrical prowess to use, crafting a flowery poem which conveyed his feelings, admitting that words cannot express the immense love for Zuchu.

Lile neno mtamu kama nini ama mzuri kama nini ama nampenda kama nini, ile nini ambayo upendo, uzuri, utamu na thamani yake imepitiliza hadi haielezeki, basi ndio wewe kwangu… wengi niliwahi kuwa nao lakini hapajatokea aliyewahi kupendwa nami kama zaidi yako.

Obama gushes over Michelle, silencing speculation of trouble in their marriage

Love was also in the air for former US president Barrack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama.

Obama put all speculation of trouble in his marriage to rest by asserting that even after 32 years together, Michelle still takes his breath away.

Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama!