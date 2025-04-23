Six-figure social media careers on offer in Dubai’s fully funded creator programme

A new initiative by Visit Dubai in partnership with travel media company Beautiful Destinations is offering aspiring content creators a chance to receive professional training and hands-on experience through a fully-funded three-month programme based in Dubai.

The Beautiful Destinations Academy, launching in May 2025, will welcome its first cohort of participants into a structured residency designed to equip them with both creative and business skills for careers in the digital creator economy .

The programme is open to individuals from around the world, regardless of prior experience, and aims to prepare participants for work as travel content creators in a growing and competitive field.

Successful applicants will receive a comprehensive package that includes free accommodation in serviced apartments, a monthly salary to cover living expenses, and exclusive access to some of Dubai’s most iconic and typically restricted filming locations.

Participants will also have the opportunity to work alongside prominent figures in the content creation industry , including Beautiful Destinations' CEO and founder, Jeremy Jauncey.

The programme is targeted at individuals with a strong visual sense and a passion for storytelling.

Training will include modules on cinematography, editing, sound design, and social media strategy, as well as classes in emerging content technologies such as artificial intelligence and CGI.

Business-oriented topics such as audience engagement, marketing principles, and professional ethics will also be covered.

The curriculum was designed to reflect the evolving demands of the content creation industry, particularly within the tourism sector.

According to Beautiful Destinations, more than three-quarters of travel bookings are now influenced by social media content, underscoring the importance of skilled digital storytellers in shaping how people explore and experience the world.

Participants will graduate with a certificate issued by the Dubai College of Tourism and will be eligible for future employment opportunities with Beautiful Destinations.

The programme aims to build a pipeline of creators whose content could be showcased to the company’s global audience of over 50 million followers across various platforms.

Applications will be reviewed by a panel of judges, including Jeremy Jauncey and H.E. Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

According to Jauncey, the selection criteria prioritise creativity and storytelling ability over formal qualifications or high-end equipment.

He emphasised that many successful content creators started by filming everyday scenes with minimal resources.

The Beautiful Destinations Academy will onboard new cohorts every quarter, with applications submitted through the programme’s official website.

This model allows for continuous talent development and offers more aspiring creators the opportunity to enter the industry.

The initiative reflects Dubai’s growing role as a global hub for digital innovation and creative industries.

It also aligns with broader trends in employment, where non-traditional careers such as content creation are becoming increasingly viable and desirable for younger generations.