5 ways AI makes it easy to earn from content creation in Kenya

Now, more than ever before, it’s easy to make money from content creation all thanks to AI. Forget about all the discussions about AI replacing humans and think of how to leverage it to your advantage.

For bold and innovative content creators, AI isn’t a competitor but a much needed tool for growth and making work easier. Not sure of how you can use AI to earn more as a content creator? Worry not. In this article, we share different ways AI has simplified content creation, allowing you to earn more.

1. Ideation for writers and creatives

If you are a writer or a creative, you know that writers’ or creatives’ block is a real thing. Whether it’s Monday blues, fatigue or you simply missed your coffee, AI ought to be your assistant when it comes to brainstorming new ideas.

With tools like Gemini and ChatGPT, all you have to do is ask it for ideas, and it will give you different suggestions. While they may not be the perfect ones, they trigger your brain to think along certain lines. You can then fine-tune the ideas to come up with a final, brilliant masterpiece.

2. Data annotation

AI might have taken away some jobs but it also did create new opportunities. With AI, we have seen many opportunities that revolve around data annotation. Data annotation involves labelling data in a simplified manner for machine learning. In other words, you train AI so that it can produce the desired results when prompted.

Content creators who are really good in local languages like Swahili have opportunities of training AI models to understand, interpret and respond in the language.

3. More output, less time

With the help of AI, content creators can make more content in a short time. With so much content being produced, content creators need to produce more content to get noticed by their audiences. More quality content means more impressions, and more money.

If you are creating content for business owners, it means that you can make content for more clients without much struggle and earn more.

4. Video & image generation

Did you know that you can use AI to generate high-quality images and videos? Whether you are looking for a professional-looking photo for your LinkedIn or eye-catching images for your website, AI has your back.

Make your prompt as specific as possible and AI tools will generate captivating visuals, saving you money for stock images and professional photography. Using the images you already have, you can prompt AI to convert them into what you would like. If you want to be in a blue suit or have a beach as your background, AI will deliver exactly that.

5. Content repurposing

Let’s be honest. Content creation can be hard and sometimes you need to repurpose your old content instead of coming up with new content. For bloggers, for instance, you can use AI to make multiple social media posts from one blog.

For example, out of one blog post, you can prompt AI tools to produce 3 LinkedIn posts, 3 Instagram posts and 3 Facebook posts. You don’t have to spend time customizing content to fit various formats.

AI is already here with us and it might not be going anywhere anytime soon. Therefore, the earlier we embrace it, the better.