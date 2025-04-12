Nakuru governor Susan Kihika is a seasoned politician who has weathered many storms that have earned her the nick-named - Iron Lady of Nakuru politics.

From the corridors of power to business circles, her name and by extension, that of her family and husband are well-known.

Political roots & family

1974 was a year of double blessing for influential KANU era politician, the late Dixon Kihika Kimani as he was not only elected to parliament, but also welcomed his daughter Susan Wakarura Kihika into his growing family.

Alice Kihika who was Kihika Kimani’s second wife gave birth to Susan Kihika on December 11, 1974.

Kihika Kimani is known for having been elected MP in three different constituencies (Nakuru North, Laikipia West, and Molo) and his daughter’s political career in which she has held several positions is a mirror reflection.

Education in Kenya and abroad

Kihika schooled at Busara Forest View academy in Nyahururu where she excelled in her primary school examinations and joined Bishop Gatimu Ngandu Girls High School in Nyeri County.

Like is often the case for politicians and children born in wealthy families, education is not complete until one acquires academic certificates from abroad and Susan Kihika is no exception.

She attended the University of Northern Texas in Denton, USA, graduating wit a degree in Political Science and Government.

The governor also holds a jurist Doctorate Law Degree from Southern Methodist University.

She lived in the U.S. for 20 years, establishing a law firm, practicing law with her specialty being immigration defence and criminal cases.

Her return to Kenya in 2012 opened a new chapter in her life, marking her grand entry into politics.

Political career

Her first attempt in politics saw her go for the Bahati Constituency parliamentary seat in 2013 where she suffered a resounding defeat at the hands of Kimani Ngunjiri.

She got a second chance when her party pulled her from the political rubble of defeat that was threatening to burry her and propped her for the Nakuru County Assembly Speaker.

She served as the first Nakuru County Assembly Speaker between 2013 and 2017, becoming the first woman to hold the influential position in the county.

Her political career was elevated when she was elected Senator for the county in 2017, with Jubilee party settling on her to serve as the Majority Whip for two years.

She was also a member of the Senate Labour Committee until the end of her term.

2022 elections saw her floor current Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui to become the first woman governor for the county.

Finding love & glamorous wedding

Kihika found love back home and the political cycles, walking down the aisle with reclusive businessman Sam Mburu in November 2020.

She was 46 at the time and serving as the Senator for Nakuru County.

The glamorous wedding was graced by notable politicians in the country, including resident Willam Ruto who was the Deputy President at the time.

Known for his generosity, particularly towards boda boda riders, Mburu has established himself as a successful entrepreneur and is notably close to President William Ruto cementing his status as a significant figure in both business and politics .

Twins born in America

An efficient grassroots mobiliser backed by experience and a family name that has its place in Kenya’s political history corridors, Susan Kihika’s career has been on the rise, but not without its fair share of controversies.

Case in point is her prolonged absence from the country when she went to the United States of America where her twins were born.