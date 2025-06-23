Pulse logo
Team Legitz crowned champs in Monster Energy’s Battle Of The Moves Kenya 2025 finale

23 June 2025 at 14:32
Monster Energy’s Battle of the Moves Kenya (BOTM) culminated at Nairobi Street Kitchen on  June 7 with a thrilling grand finale that brought together Kenya’s most dynamic dance crews  and individual dancers. 

After weeks of relentless preparation and a night of fierce competition, The Legitz dance  crew emerged the overall winners, walking away with a cash prize of Sh300,000, a year's  supply of Monster Energy drinks, a project collaboration with Khaligraph Jones, and a fully  sponsored year of studio sessions at the Mansion Dance Studio. 

King off the Street dance crew secured the first runners-up position and bagged a Sh100,000  cash prize. 

The event was more than just a competition, it was a celebration of movement, music and  youthful energy. 

How BOTM started 

Launched for the first time in Kenya in April 2025, the BOTM campaign opened its doors to  dancers from all walks of life - campus crews, dance studios and street performers were all  welcome.  

With a simple submission process that invited hopefuls to showcase their moves online, the  competition allowed dancers from across the country to participate wherever they were. 

Participants were required to download an official beat, create a 60-second dance video featuring a Monster Energy can, and post it on TikTok or Instagram. 

Entry closed on May 23 with hundreds of submissions, and what followed was a narrowing  down of some of Kenya’s best talents into the final few who would compete for glory in  Nairobi.

This process was overseen by legendary and respected names in the dance  community; Bboy Drift, Chiluba, Stonee Jiwe and Tileh Pacbro. 

Taking the campaign to the people 

To connect directly with dancers, the Monster Energy team hit the road, hosting exciting  campus activations at Kenyatta University, Mount Kenya University and the University of  Nairobi.  

The team also visited dance studios, attended dance cyphers and were present in the streets of Nairobi to connect with dancers on ground. 

These engagements were instrumental in drawing out raw and diverse talent, while also  inspiring many to consider dance not just as a hobby, but as a legitimate and rewarding  craft.

Online, the campaign was spearheaded by the Monster Kenya ambassadors Khaligraph  Jones and Femi One and dance influencer Collo Blue. 

A star-studded grand finale 

The Nairobi Street Kitchen finale was a spectacle of creativity and showmanship, hosted by  media personalities Barak Jacuzzi and Onkwani.  

The energy was electric as the top dance crews battled it out in front of an expert panel of  judges that included Bboy Drift, Chiluba and Stonee Jiwe and Tileh Pacbro. 

Performances were judged based on choreography, creativity, costume, coordination, and  overall stage presence. 

The dance floor was opened by Chiluba who delivered a fierce showcase alongside his  crew setting the standard for the rest of the evening. 

Four knockout rounds saw six individual dancers and ten crews go head-to-head in mind  blowing dance battles, each fighting to get to the Final round.

In the end, The Legitz dance  crew stole the show with their inventive routines and unified delivery, while King Off The Street  impressed with their raw, high-energy street style. 

Legendary singer Nameless made a surprise appearance, briefly taking over as MC,  energizing the room and introducing an electric performance by The Cluster alongside Collo  Blue, with special appearances from top artists including Fathermoh, Harry Craze, Iyanii and Ndovu Kuu. 

To crown the night, Monster Energy brand ambassadors Femi One and Khaligraph Jones took to the stage to deliver unforgettable performances.  

“Kenya has a strong dance culture. At Monster Energy our priority is our fans. We do it for  them. And we look forward to making Battle of the Moves bigger and better for  our Kenyan dancers.” Vienna Mukabanah, Monster Energy, Regional Marketing Manager East Africa. 

