The Freemason behind iconic buildings in Nairobi including State House

Nairobi, Kenya’s bustling capital is known for its iconic buildings and modern architecture that befit its status as a regional business hub.

Unknow to many, one Freemason is behind some of these iconic buildings: Sir Herbert Baker who was a freemason with the buildings that he designed standing out for their impeccable and seamless masonry.

Buildings bearing Sir Baker’s mark extensively incorporated signs and symbols widely believed to be associated with Freemasonry and bear several architectural similarities.

File Photo of Sir Herbert Baker

His services were sought by the colonial government in Nairobi with his skill and expertise standing tall in the buildings he designed.

Early life & relocating to Nairobi where he left his mark

Sir Baker was born in 1862 in Britain.

He was the fourth child to British farmer, Thomas Henry Baker and found his way to Kenya upon completing his education.

His skill and expertise in architecture and masonry was in great demand at the turn of the century with the colonial government embarking on an ambitious plan to construct what would later be the capital city of Kenya.

The rise of Nairobi

The colonial government commenced planning of Nairobi in 1920 and enlisted the services of J.A Hoogterp who was an accomplished architect at the time.

The seat of the colonial government borrowed heavily from the layout of Washington DC, Paris, New Delhi, Cape Town, Pretoria, Canberra and La Plata, a city in Argentina.

These cities boasted of the architectural marvels and great planning that the colonial administration was keen on replicating in Nairobi.

Hoogterp served as the government architect briefly before relocating to South Africa, with the government turning to Sir Herbert Baker to deliver several projects including iconic buildings that stand to date.

Baker leaves his mark

Among the iconic buildings that are a testament to Sir Baker's expertise is the State House.

The colonial government turned to him to deliver a new Government House in Nairobi for the then Governor of the British Colony and Protectorate of Kenya, Sir Edward Grigg in 1925.

Grigg who succeeded Sir Robert Coryndon was the governor between 1925 and 1930.

The success of the project saw Sir Baker land other projects in the country with his signature style and masonic symbols reflecting in each of them.

Other iconic buildings

Known for his bricklaying, stone carving and meticulous construction, Sir Baker’s services were sought by Kenya Railways Services in 1927.

He delivered yet another architectural marvel: The Kenya Railways Headquarters that stands tall to date.

The High Court building which is now the Supreme Court of Kenya is another

So iconic and stylish was the building that Kenya had its taste of Apartheid here: Africans were not allowed in until later.

Sir Baker’s DNA is embedded in the city’s architecture along with that of other freemasons who chose Kenya to ply their trade.

The building housing the Supreme Court of Kenya

Other buildings erected by Freemasons in the city include the All Saints Cathedral, McMillan Library and City Hall.