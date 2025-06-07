Sudi stirs Kapseret with Sh145M donation: Source of funds & Gachagua’s reaction

Deep pockets, might and goodwill were on display as Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi led a community empowerment drive in which more than Sh145 million was splashed in various initiatives to benefit his constituents.

Flanked by a host of dignitaries including Cabinet Secretary for Finance John Mbadi, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and several MPs, Sudi stirred Kapseret with his initiative as residents lined up to receive the goodies with cameras rolling.

Preempting questions that were bound to arise on the source of funds, Sudi dismissed what he termed as lies circulating online on the same.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi

Source of funds

Sudi clarified not a single coin came from government coffers to finance the initiative, adding that it all came from his pocket with some of it being donations from friends.

I’ve seen people spreading lies online. Let me be clear — not a coin from the government is here. This is from my friends and me.

True empowerment lies not in providing temporary handouts, but in equipping individuals with the skills and tools they need to sustain themselves. Lasting progress is achieved through education, opportunity, and self-reliance.

Expensive items donated

Residents lined up for the free donations meant to uplift their lives, with leaders present using the opportunity to slam government critics.

"I see women, youth, and the elderly benefitting here. Others are just making noise,” Likuyani MP Innocent Mugabe stated.

Part of the donations handed over to Kapseret residents

"Ati pesa inatoka kwa William Ruto ndio watu wapewe empowerment. Wewe Wamunyoro, kwa wakati ulikuwa kwa uongozi onyesha hata project moja ulifanya . Wewe potea pekee yako,” nominated MP Joseph Wainaina added.

100 motorcycles, two vehicles, 400 sewing machines, 500 car wash machines were handed over in the initiative championed by the MP.

The goodies also included maize milling posho mills, milk cans, water tanks, egg and sausage vending kits, and deep fryers for fries, among other items.

Part of the donations handed over to Kapseret residents

The lawmaker also presided over a fundraiser for local development in which Sh100million was raised in a matter of minutes.

Return of hefty donations & Ruto's pledge

The initiative raised eyebrow, coming almost a year after Kenyans took to the streets to protest with hefty donations made by politicians at harambees and suspected to be proceeds of corruption being among the grievances.

In the wake of the protests, President Ruto addressed the nation and announced a ban on harambees , but the hefty donations including in churches has since made a comeback in various forms.

Part of the donations handed over to Kapseret residents

Gachagua reacts

The opposition, led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua weighed in, accusing President William Ruto of taking all impactful community empowerment projects to his Rift Valley backyard while giving other regions less lucrative goodies.

"Hapa Ukambani na pale kwetu kwa Mlima anatuma mtu wa soprano, pelekea watu 500 wakunywe pombe na maharagwe. Pale kwake tumeona leo ametuma mtu ya soprano pelekea vijana bodaboda, pelekea posho mill, mtungi ya maziwa, cherehani, vitu ya maana,” said Gachagua, who is the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader.