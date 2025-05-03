A number of sons and daughters of prominent politicians walk down the aisle in glamorous wedding in recent months, with Gideon Moi’s son, James Kimoi breaking away from the pack with a unique wedding as he joined the list on Friday.

While the rest walked down the aisle at church weddings, Kimoi opted for a wedding in the wild with nature, tradition and modernity converging in perfect celebration of love.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka was among the guests who witnessed as Ivy and Kimoi sealed their romance with a glamorous wedding.

The couple settled on the iconic Ol Tukai lodge for their big day with A-list guests, friends and relatives gracing the event.

The facility that opened its doors in 1996 is known for offering those who can afford it an exclusive experience of wedding in the wild with beautiful scenery and breathtaking view of wildlife in their natural setting.

It blends the rich Masai culture, the colonial heritage and modern influences with the authentic African welcome to give a unique experience with the scenic Mount Kilimanjaro towering in the background.

The multidenominational chapel within the lodge makes it a perfect spot for the dream wedding, with staff on standby to offer personalised service to ensure everything goes according to plan on the couple’s big day.

Ol Tukai: ‘Home of the gods’

Set at the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro, it boasts of breathtaking view of the towering Mount Kilimanjaro.

It is a wildlife lover’s paradise with a unique collection of wildlife including elephants that add to the magical experience set in the breath-taking scenery.

The lodge and its environs of Amboseli as home of the gods, where thy gods sit back and absorb the magic of nature.

It has 80 chalet-style rooms which provides spacious, five-star accommodations with all having panoramic views of Mount Kilimanjaro.

The décor in the rooms borrow heavily from the rich African heritage with hand-crafted artifacts and wildlife that have meticulously been crafted decorating the well-apportioned rooms.

Gideon Moi celebrates son’s wedding with warm welcome to bride

KANU party leader Gideon Moi expressed his joy , warmly welcoming his son’s bride to the larger Moi family and conveying his pride as a father.

My wife Zahra and I are proud as parents watching our son, James Kimoi, exchanging vows today with the love of his life, Ivy Meli, and making a life-long commitment to be a loving, supporting, present and intentional husband.

As a family, we welcome Ivy into our fold. We cherish and adore her as our daughter. May God bless their union and grant them the grace to walk this journey of love together.

Kalonzo’s delight

Kalonzo’s delight at meeting Uhuru was evident in his message to the young couple.

Witnessing James and Ivy join hands was a lovely and unique event, made even more memorable by the presence of my good friend, H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, the Fourth President of the Republic of Kenya.

My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the happy couple as they begin this wonderful journey together. May your love deepen with every day you spend together