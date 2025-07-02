Ever thought about your body as a high-tech machine? It’s a marvel of engineering, but like any complex system, it has some parts that aren't absolutely essential for day-to-day operation.

While every organ has a function, modern medicine has shown that we can live healthy, fulfilling lives even after some of them are removed.

Internal Organs You Can Live Without

From organs that become problematic to those whose functions can be taken over by other parts of the body, here’s a look at some of the non-essential organs and why we can live without them.

1. The Appendix

Perhaps the most famous of the "unnecessary" organs, the appendix is a small, finger-shaped pouch that projects from the large intestine.

For years, its function was a mystery, and it was primarily known for appendicitis, a painful inflammation that often requires its removal (appendectomy).

Diagram of an appendix

While once thought to be a useless evolutionary remnant, recent research suggests the appendix may play a role in the immune system and act as a storage house for good gut bacteria.

However, millions of people who have had their appendix removed live perfectly healthy lives , demonstrating it is not essential for survival. According to a study published in the British Journal of Surgery, appendectomy is one of the most common emergency surgeries performed worldwide.

2. Tonsils

Located at the back of your throat, tonsils are part of the lymphatic system and work to trap germs that could otherwise cause infections.

However, they are prone to frequent infections themselves, a condition known as tonsillitis.

Tonsils diagram

When tonsillitis becomes a recurrent problem , a tonsillectomy might be recommended.

While they serve a purpose, the body has other robust defence mechanisms to fight off pathogens, making the tonsils dispensable.

The American Academy of Otolaryngology notes that the rest of the immune system compensates for their absence.

3. The Spleen

The spleen is a fist-sized organ located in the upper left of the abdomen that filters blood, recycles old red blood cells, and stores platelets and white blood cells. It also plays a role in the immune system .

However, the spleen can be ruptured by a traumatic injury, and certain diseases can necessitate its removal (splenectomy).

A diagram showing body organs

While its absence can make a person more susceptible to certain infections, other organs, such as the liver, take over many of its functions.

The National Health Service (NHS) in the UK advises that individuals without a spleen need to be up-to-date with vaccinations to protect against specific bacteria.

4. One Kidney

Most people are born with two kidneys, but you only need one to live a healthy life. These bean-shaped organs are crucial for filtering waste products from the blood and producing urine.

When one kidney is removed (nephrectomy), either due to disease or for donation, the remaining kidney can increase in size and functional capacity to handle the entire workload.

A diagram of the kidneys

In fact, living kidney donation is a common and life-saving procedure. Data from the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network shows that thousands of living kidney donations occur each year.

5. A Single Lung

Similar to the kidneys, we are born with two lungs but can survive with just one. The lungs are essential for respiration, taking in oxygen and expelling carbon dioxide.

If a lung is removed (pneumonectomy), often due to cancer, trauma, or a severe infection like tuberculosis, the remaining lung and the respiratory muscles adapt.

Lungs diagram

While strenuous physical activity might become more challenging, a person can live a relatively normal life with a single lung.

6. The Gallbladder

The gallbladder is a small organ nestled under the liver. Its primary job is to store and concentrate bile, a digestive fluid produced by the liver. Bile helps in the digestion of fats.

However, the gallbladder can develop gallstones, which can cause pain, inflammation, and blockage. In such cases, a cholecystectomy, or gallbladder removal, is a common procedure.

Diagram showing gall bladder

After removal, the liver continues to produce bile, which flows directly into the small intestine, allowing for normal digestion, though some people may need to adjust their diet to be lower in fat.

7. Reproductive Organs (Uterus, Ovaries, Testes)

While crucial for creating new life, organs like the uterus and ovaries in women, and the testes in men, are not necessary for an individual's survival.

Diagram showing male and femal reproductive health system

A hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) or an oophorectomy (removal of the ovaries) may be performed for various medical reasons, including cancer, fibroids, or endometriosis.

Similarly, an orchiectomy (removal of one or both testicles) can be a treatment for testicular cancer.

While these surgeries have significant impacts on fertility and hormones, people can live long lives without these organs.

8. Part of the Colon

The colon, or large intestine, is a long, tube-like organ that absorbs water and electrolytes from food that has not been digested.

When parts of the colon are affected by diseases like cancer or inflammatory bowel disease (such as Crohn's disease), a colectomy (removal of all or part of the colon) may be necessary.

If the entire colon is removed, a procedure called an ileostomy can be performed, where the small intestine is redirected to an opening in the abdomen to pass waste. While this requires significant lifestyle adjustments, it is a life-saving surgery.

Colon

9. The Stomach

It might be surprising, but you can live without a stomach. In cases of severe stomach cancer or other life-threatening conditions, a total gastrectomy might be performed.

During this procedure, the small intestine is connected directly to the oesophagus. People who have had their stomach removed need to eat smaller, more frequent meals and may require nutrient supplements, but they can still digest food and absorb nutrients.

A diagram showing the stomach

According to Jeffrey M. Farma, MD, FACS, the chair of surgery at Fox Chase Cancer Centre, it is important to try to consume as many calories as possible to minimise rapid weight loss in the first few months following surgery, and to take in nutrients that the body needs to aid in the healing process.