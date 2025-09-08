Who is Brian Belio? Meet PS Belio Kipsang’s son married to Nicole Langat

Although he is not commonly in the public eye, Brian Kipkoech Belio, the son of Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Dr Belio Kipsang, has captured attention after tying the knot not once, but twice, with his now wife, Nicole Langat.

Their traditional dowry ceremony earlier in August 2025, followed by a star-studded white wedding in September, has placed the young couple at the centre of social conversations. But who exactly is Brian Belio beyond his father’s shadow?

Early life and education

According to his Linked In, Brian attended Nairobi School between 2013 and 2016. During his time there, he immersed himself in both academics and extracurricular activities, actively participating in rugby and drama.

Following high school, he pursued higher education at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA), enrolling in a Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration programme.

Between January 2019 and September 2022, Brian specialised in governance, leadership, and administrative structures.

Kipkoech Brian Belio

Career and professional experience

Unlike his father, whose career has largely been in public administration and education reform, Brian has carved out a niche in the private sector, blending business leadership with policy engagement.

He currently serves as the Deputy Secretary General of the Sugar Traders Association of Kenya, a role he has held since January 2023.



In this capacity, he is involved in business analysis, trade negotiations, and public policy issues affecting the sugar sector, a key industry within Kenya’s economy.

Parallel to his association work, Brian is also the Executive Director at Adbek Exports Ltd and Balmer Healthcare, a role he has held since May 2018.

Brian Kipkoech Belio and his parents

Personal life and marriage

Away from his professional pursuits, Brian has managed to maintain a relatively low profile. However, in August 2025, he stepped into the limelight when he formally introduced his fiancée, Nicole Langat, during a traditional dowry presentation ceremony known as Tumdoab Kanyiook.

The event was a union of two influential families, with Brian representing the household of Dr Belio Kipsang, while Nicole, the daughter of billionaire businessman David Langat, brought her own notable family legacy.

Just weeks later, the couple exchanged vows at Naishola Gardens in Limuru in a lavish wedding attended by political leaders, business magnates, and high-profile guests, including opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Who is Nicole Langat?

While much attention has been on Brian, his wife, Nicole Langat, has built an impressive professional portfolio in her own right.

Brian Kipkoech Belio and his wife Nicole Langat

Nicole is the Managing Director of Nepkol Ltd, a company she has led since 2018. She is also the Country Manager for Kenya at Univergy Solar, a position she has held since 2021.

Her experience is international in scope, having worked with JLL in London as an Energy and Infrastructure Advisory associate, as well as internships at Frontier Investment Management in Kenya and Aegis Trust in Rwanda.

Academically, Nicole boasts a strong background in energy engineering. She holds a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Exeter (2016–2019) and pursued further studies at the London School of Economics (LSE).