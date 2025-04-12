Wedding day should be a couple’s big day when love is celebrated in the presence of family, friends and loved ones, cementing romance with binding commitment.

The day is often characterised by a mix of high emotions, big expectations, and in some cases-drama even as the best laid plans unfold with a pinch of unexpected chaos that can come from all angles.

No couple plans their wedding hoping for failure on the big day and intricate details are often well-taken care of with the support of friends, event planners and family.

While jilted lovers or people claiming to be married to either the bride or the groom often stir the pot, a number of other culprits are known to be a source of drama and here are some of the usual suspects in a long list.

Family dynamics

Divorced or separated parents who don’t get along , step family dynamics and unresolved family drama can be a source of drama on wedding day.

Simple things such as order of speeches, sitting arrangement can be points of contention with someone feeling not honoured enough as family dynamics play out on a day that should be memorable for the bride and the groom.

Vendor issues

Even the best laid plans have a way of falling apart in the most spectacular way and vendor issues is a common blackspot where things frequently tumble.

Mixups on the side of the vendor as a result of confusion or failure on their part to deliver such as not delivering the right bouquet or cake, décor or food failing to match expectations as agreed are common causes of drama on the wedding day.

Power outages, last-minute changes to the setup or failing to plan for weather changes could turn things upside down in a flash.

Surprise guests as exes & frenemies converge

Weddings are based on a budget informed by the number of guests expected . Surprised of an invited guest turning up plus-one, or uninvited guests oozing the “but I’m family!” vibes may throw the plans off-balance.

Being a social event in which friends, relatives and colleagues from either sides converge, it is inevitable that exes, frenemies may find themselves in the same room and on the same table. It is also a social ground in which sparks of new relationships fly.

This can be a source of drama with awkward silence, breakups, or meltdowns and outbursts as people who don’t get along but are forced to be together for the day converge.

Wardrobe malfunctions

No bride or groom hopes to have a wardrobe malfunction on the big day but such is the experience of some.

Tight dress failing to zip, pants ripping, shoes breaking necessitating last-minute fixes, or jewelry that snap when it matters most could add drama on a day when everything should simply fall into place.

Social media: Unauthorised live streaming, photo and video leaks

In the era of social media with many hands holding phones and cameras at weddings, unauthorised photo or video leaks at weddings that should be private are common.

Live-streaming the wedding on social media could also be a source of drama.

In the quest to establish who is behind the leak, everyone is a suspect in this breach of trust.

Timeline

Time is of great essence and anything running late is an ingredient for panic which could border on chaos with a domino effect that could be overwhelming.

Makeup taking too long, the DJ showing up late, transportation delays, or a member of the bridal team showing up late especially under time crunch could turn things upside down.

Alcohol, emotions and fun taken too far

The wedding day is characterized by fun, with those who drink at liberty to party and imbibe a few drinks.